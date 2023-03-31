RENATUS ROBOTICS launches real-world asset blockchain network "RENATUS NETWORK" to expand the automated warehouse economy

LEWES, Del., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RENATUS ROBOTICS builds automated warehouse solutions worldwide for e-commerce and related industries where logistics is essential to operation and growth.

RENATUS automated robot warehouse system distinguishes itself from the competition by combining state-of-the-art hardware, software, and algorithms to achieve world-firsts, reduce labor burden on workers, and unlock unparalleled productivity while remaining incredibly cost efficient.

Container Token + Renatus Coin

Today, RENATUS ROBOTICS has launched its next-generation real-world asset (RWA) blockchain network, "RENATUS NETWORK." RENATUS NETWORK goes beyond a single logistics facility, creating a transcontinental network of warehouses and distribution centers. With its own token economics, RENATUS NETWORK aims to improve capital efficiency of automated warehouses and expand its economic influence.

CONCEPT

"Become a robot warehouse owner by co-owning a state-of-the-art automated logistics facility."

１．Token Lending

By lending out purchased tokens to logistics companies, token owners can earn recurring revenue.

２．1 Token = 1 Storage Container

The small size of the securities enables high liquidity, and token transactions can be made worldwide.

３．Scaling warehouse size to the number of tokens issued

The more tokens sold, the larger the warehouse constructed.

TOKEN

$CNTN (Container Token)

Token which compartmentalizes ownership of RENATUS automated warehouse as 1 $CNTN = 1 storage container. Earn recurring revenue by lending out owned tokens to e-Commerce or logistics companies who can utilize the storage container slots for their logistics operations.

$RNTS (Renatus Coin)

Token which can be used in the overall RENATUS economy. Used to purchase $CNTN. $RNTS can be obtained by purchasing on the "Token Sale Platform" or by working at a RENATUS automated warehouse facility.

BUSINESS MODEL

Purchase $CNTN and become a robot warehouse owner by co-owning a state-of-the-art automated warehouse.

Earn revenue by lending out $CNTN to companies that want to use the warehouse for their operations (APY: 25-42%).

TOKEN SALES

Issuing of tokens are currently planned in the order of Allow List (AL) Distribution, Private Sale, then Public Sale. Please follow the RENATUS NETWORK official Twitter account for more details and the latest information.

RENATUS ROBOTICS is currently exploring fundraising opportunities. Interested investors can reach out to Yodai Takeuchi, Head of Global Operations on LinkedIn.

