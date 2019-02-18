Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Senior Management Appointment

PARIS and TOKYO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Renault-Nissan- Mitsubishi alliance today announced that Denis Le Vot has been appointed Alliance SVP, Alliance LCV Business Unit, effective April 1. He will report to Thierry Bolloré, Groupe Renault chief executive officer and Hiroto Saikawa, Nissan Motor Company chief executive officer. Denis Le Vot becomes a member of Groupe Renault management committee.

Mr. Le Vot, currently senior vice president and chairman of Nissan North America, replaces Ashwani Gupta, who is appointed Chief Operating Officer of Mitsubishi Motors. Mr. Gupta will be based in Tokyo and report to Osamu Masuko, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors.

Denis Le Vot's role is aimed at expanding LCV market leadership under a single business organization, unleashing the full potential of Groupe Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi. In 2018, all three companies grew their LCV sales, a result of efforts to leverage complementary products and markets and drive synergies across Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors.

