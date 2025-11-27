Rencore extends Series A to USD 15 million to accelerate AI governance growth and international expansion

Funding extension led by European technology investor Hi Inov with participation from existing investors UVC Partners and Capnamic Ventures

MUNICH, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rencore today announced it has extended its Series A funding to a total of USD 15 million. The extension round was led by European technology investor Hi Inov, with continued participation from existing investors UVC Partners and Capnamic Ventures. The additional capital will accelerate Rencore's international expansion in Europe and North America and further strengthen its position as a leader in AI and Agent Governance for enterprise Microsoft 365 environments.

Co-founders of Rencore from left to right: Torsten Mandelkow and Matthias Einig

Rencore provides a cloud-based governance platform that enables large organizations to manage collaboration, security, compliance, and automation across Microsoft 365, the Power Platform, and AI-driven services such as Copilot and enterprise agents. The solution gives IT and compliance teams deep visibility into their environments, allows them to enforce policies, reduce risk, and automate remediation across collaboration and AI data sources.

Building on its established success in Microsoft 365 governance, Rencore has extended its platform to include advanced capabilities for AI and Agent Governance. This enables enterprises to control how AI systems interact with business data, ensure responsible AI use, and align with new standards for trust, risk, and security. With the growing adoption of AI in large organizations, these capabilities are becoming essential for CIOs and IT leaders managing Copilot deployments and other AI integrations at scale.

The Rencore AI and Agent Governance solution is already used by leading enterprises to identify and manage AI agents and Copilot integrations across their Microsoft environments. Customers use Rencore to detect and mitigate data exposure risks, enforce security and compliance policies, and ensure that AI systems operate within organizational and regulatory boundaries.

Rencore serves some of the world's largest enterprises, including Amgen, Honeywell, Lufthansa Group, and Siemens Healthineers, helping them to secure collaboration environments, improve operational efficiency, and prepare their data estates for safe AI adoption.

"AI adoption across the enterprise is creating a new layer of complexity in governance, security, and compliance," said Julius Jürging, Partner at Hi Inov. "Rencore is uniquely positioned to solve these challenges by extending its proven Microsoft 365 governance foundation into AI and Agent Governance. We are convinced that Rencore will play a defining role in how enterprises establish control and trust in the age of AI."

"Enterprises today need to govern not only their data but also the AI systems that use it," said Matthias Einig, CEO of Rencore. "This investment allows us to accelerate our mission of helping organizations adopt AI responsibly and securely, while scaling our presence in Europe and North America. The demand for AI governance is growing fast, and Rencore is ready to lead this next stage of enterprise transformation."

Rencore will use the new funding to expand its AI and Agent Governance capabilities, grow its product and engineering teams, and scale its go-to-market operations in Europe and North America. The company will continue to work closely with enterprises, system integrators, and managed service providers to help them implement sustainable governance frameworks for collaboration and AI. This next phase of growth focuses on enabling customers to innovate securely, maintaining full control and compliance while adopting AI at scale.

About Rencore

Rencore is a Munich-based software company specializing in governance, security, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365, the Power Platform, and enterprise AI. Its cloud platform enables organizations to inventory, analyze, and control collaboration and automation environments at scale. Rencore's customers include global enterprises and public sector organizations that rely on its technology to maintain security, ensure compliance, and govern AI responsibly across the modern workplace.

Website: rencore.com

About Hi Inov

Hi Inov is a European B2B venture capital fund founded by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, with offices in Paris, Lyon, and Munich. Hi Inov supports high-growth European companies from Seed to Series A and B, focusing on driving transformation in the industrial and service sectors through innovative technological solutions. With a highly experienced team, a strong German-French foundation, and an extensive network, Hi Inov provides strategic guidance to help companies scale from early-stage ventures to global category leaders. Backed by over €350 million in capital from entrepreneurs, mid-sized and large corporations, and institutional investors, Hi Inov integrates sustainability and energy efficiency into its investment strategy and portfolio support. Hi Inov's European portfolio includes market leaders such as Deepki, Platform.sh, 360 Learning, Agorapulse, Customers for Trade, awork, and Ninox.

Website: www.hiinov.com

About UVC Partners

UVC Partners is a leading venture capital firm investing in European B2B tech startups, with offices in Munich and Berlin. Managing over €600 million in assets, UVC Partners typically invests between €1 million and €10 million initially, with up to €30 million per startup, focusing on DeepTech, ClimateTech, Mobility, and Software/AI. As an independent partner of UnternehmerTUM—Europe's leading startup ecosystem—UVC Partners has unique access to proprietary deal flow, over 1,000 corporates and SMEs, and top talent from the Technical University of Munich, one of Europe's leading technical universities. UVC Partners' portfolio includes Flix, Isar Aerospace, planqc, Proxima Fusion, Reverion, Tacto, TWAICE, DeepDrive, STABL, and many more. All portfolio companies and founders benefit from the team's extensive investment and exit experience, its ability to build sustainable industry leaders, and the UnternehmerTUM network—particularly when it comes to accelerating market entry.

Website: www.uvcpartners.com

About Capnamic

Capnamic is a leading European early-stage venture capital firm with offices in Cologne, Munich, and Berlin. The VC invests in outstanding teams from the German-speaking region – from pre-seed to Series A. All portfolio companies benefit from Capnamic's unique network of global investors and industry partners, as well as hands-on support, mentoring, and knowledge sharing. The Capnamic team brings extensive expertise, including over 100 investments, numerous successful exits and IPOs, and a strong entrepreneurial track record within the investment team. The General Partners are Christian Siegele, Christian Knott, Jörg Binnenbrücker, and Olaf Jacobi.

Website: capnamic.com

SOURCE Rencore GmbH