Render Brings Together 50+ Tech Experts to Create More Diversity in the Tech Career Pipeline

The diverse tech conference will be held in Atlanta on June 1-4, 2022

ATLANTA, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Render, the four-day software engineering experience featuring good vibes, great music, and expert speakers on tech, leadership, inclusion, and accessibility has brought together more than 50 tech experts to help educate both employees and employers as they bring more diversity into the tech industry. The conference will have 50+ educational sessions alongside multiple hiring events, interview preparedness opportunities, and various career-focused mixers.

"Having more than 50 speakers in tech, all of whom are some of the best in their respective fields, in one place is something that hasn't been done before," said CEO and founder Justin Samuels. "Our speakers come from various backgrounds and have all created something that has directly impacted tech. Whether that be code used by engineers across the world or ground breaking startups, the caliber of speakers we have in one building throughout the span of our conference has not been done before and we're glad to have the opportunity to host these experts while providing our diverse attendees the opportunities to have a long, successful career within the tech industry. The tech industry has a diversity problem, and we're here to help both the future employees and the employers."

The conference, which will be held June 1-4, is anticipated to host 1000+ tech attendees from more than 40 different states and multiple countries who will learn more about upcoming and current best engineering practices, engineering leadership, accessibility practices, and more. Sessions have been sponsored by companies including CircleCi, Babel Street, The Home Depot, Indeed, Shopify, Replay, Vonage, Contentful, StoryBlok, Ledger, Flight Control, and more.

Featured Speakers:

Kent C. Dodd – Co-Founder & Director of Dev. Experience Remix

– Co-Founder & Director of Dev. Experience Remix Amina Aweis – Web Accessibility Advocate

– Web Accessibility Advocate Kim Bostic – Senior Engineering Manager Stitch Fix

– Senior Engineering Manager Stitch Fix Michael Chan – Podcast Host, React Podcast

– Podcast Host, React Podcast Symoné B. "Beez" – Author, Financial Starter Kit

Austin Griffith – Web3 Builder, Ethereum

– Web3 Builder, Ethereum Angie Jones – Global Vice President of Developer Relations, Block

– Global Vice President of Developer Relations, Block More than 40 additional guest speakers

Learn more about our agenda, speakers, and more at www.renderatl.com

For press inquiries or for press who wish to attend, please contact Briana Holmes Director of Marketing & Communications, [email protected].

Contact: Briana Holmes or Derrian Perry

[email protected]

404.304.5412

404.360.8529

