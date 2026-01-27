/C O R R E C T I O N -- RenderATL/

In the news release, RenderATL 2026 to Host OpenJS Summit: Spotlighting the Future of JavaScript, issued 27-Jan-2026 by RenderATL over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

RenderATL 2026 to Host OpenJS Summit: Spotlighting the Future of JavaScript

Dedicated single-track experience connects developers, maintainers, and technical leaders for hands-on learning

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RenderATL , the leading tech conference merging innovation, culture, and code, today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the OpenJS Foundation to host a dedicated OpenJS Summit at RenderATL 2026. The Summit will run as a highly technical, single-track experience with exclusive access to an entire floor of the convention center, creating an immersive environment for developers, maintainers, and technical leaders shaping the future of JavaScript.

Returning to AmericasMart Atlanta this August 12-13, RenderATL 2026 is expected to welcome thousands of developers, engineers, product leaders, designers, and technical decision-makers from across the global tech ecosystem. Building on the success of the June 2025 event, which drew more than 8,000 attendees and reinvested over $55 million into Atlanta's local economy, the 2026 conference will provide a powerful platform for OpenJS Summit participants to learn directly from the people and projects powering production JavaScript today.

"RenderATL was built to bring culture, community, and code together, and partnering with OpenJS takes that mission to the next level," said Justin E. Samuels, Founder and CEO of RenderATL. "By hosting the OpenJS Summit, we're creating a dedicated space for the maintainers and developers who power the JavaScript ecosystem to connect, share knowledge, and shape what comes next."

The OpenJS Summit is designed to introduce OpenJS projects as modern, relevant, and actively shaping how JavaScript is built and used today. Programming will center on Node.js and closely related technologies, with sessions focused on real-world use cases, production lessons, security, performance, AI-enabled development, and the evolving JavaScript ecosystem.

"The OpenJS Summit at RenderATL is an opportunity to bring our projects, maintainers, and community directly to the developers and teams building real-world applications every day," said Robin Ginn, Executive Director of the OpenJS Foundation. "Together, we're creating space for deeper technical conversations, cross-project learning, and clearer pathways for developers who want to engage and contribute."

By hosting the OpenJS Summit, RenderATL provides developers, maintainers, and technical leaders a unique platform to exchange knowledge, solve real-world challenges, and collaborate on the future of web development. The event reinforces RenderATL's commitment to empowering the technology community through shared learning and innovation.

Additional details for RenderATL 2026 and the OpenJS Summit, including programming themes and speaker participation, will be announced in the coming months. For more information about RenderATL, download the app at renderatl.com/app and follow @RenderATL on Instagram , X , and LinkedIn .

About RenderATL:

RenderATL is one of the largest technology conferences in the United States, blending deep technical education with cultural immersion. Founded in 2019 by engineer and entrepreneur Justin E. Samuels, RenderATL was created to spotlight dynamic voices, experiences, and leadership in software engineering and innovation. What began as the South's first React-focused conference has since evolved into a full-scale experience spanning 250,000+ sq. ft., attracting thousands of developers, designers, product leaders, and tech executives from across the globe. RenderATL's mission is simple but powerful: Empower the next generation of tech leaders through connection, culture, and code.

About OpenJS Foundation:

The OpenJS Foundation is committed to supporting the healthy growth of the JavaScript ecosystem and web technologies by providing a neutral organization to host and sustain projects, as well as collaboratively fund activities for the benefit of the community at large. The OpenJS Foundation is made up of 35 open source JavaScript projects including Appium, Electron, Jest, jQuery, Node.js, and webpack and is supported by 26 corporate and end-user members, including GoDaddy, Google, IBM, Joyent, Microsoft, and the Sovereign Tech Fund. These members recognize the interconnected nature of the JavaScript ecosystem and the importance of providing a central home for projects which represent significant shared value.

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

(212) 999-5585

Correction: This release has been updated to correct the spelling of Robin Ginn.

SOURCE RenderATL