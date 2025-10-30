Rendezvous Robotics and Starcloud Partner to Enable Gigawatt-Scale Orbital Power and Data Infrastructure

Rendezvous Robotics

Oct 30, 2025

  • Partnership unites autonomous assembly and orbital computing.
  • Aims to enable gigawatt-scale datacenters and power systems in orbit.
  • Marks a foundational step toward scalable AI and energy infrastructure beyond Earth.

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendezvous Robotics, a leader in autonomous in-space assembly, and Starcloud, developer of the Starcloud-1 satellite platform for space-based datacenters, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore integration of Rendezvous' modular assembly systems with Starcloud's orbital power generation and thermal management platforms.

The collaboration represents one of the first concerted efforts to use autonomous in-space construction to build orbital computing at scale — a foundational step toward realizing gigawatt-scale datacenters and power infrastructure in orbit.

Under the agreement, the companies will explore technical pathways and commercial models for next-generation orbital architectures supporting high-performance computing, communications, and energy applications. The collaboration includes joint assessments of Rendezvous' self-assembling solar arrays and thermal radiator technologies, with potential for future flight demonstrations validating combined systems in orbit.

"Every industrial era is defined by its infrastructure — and the next one will be built in orbit," said Phil Frank, CEO of Rendezvous Robotics. "As global demand for data and energy accelerates, we're approaching the limits of what can be built on Earth. By combining Rendezvous' autonomous assembly systems with Starcloud's orbital platforms, we can deliver datacenter-scale capability by assembling it in space."

"Starcloud's mission is to move cloud computing closer to where data is generated," said Philip Johnston, CEO of Starcloud. "Partnering with Rendezvous gives us the ability to scale our orbital power and cooling systems to meet the growing demand for space-based datacenters and AI workloads. Together, we're laying the groundwork for a new class of orbital infrastructure."

Together, the companies aim to demonstrate how in-space assembly can overcome the mass, cooling, and scalability constraints that limit both terrestrial and satellite-based systems — enabling continuous, high-efficiency computing and energy generation in orbit. The collaboration advances a shared vision of gigawatt-scale orbital systems capable of powering the next generation of AI, communications, and industrial platforms beyond Earth.

About Rendezvous Robotics
Rendezvous Robotics builds autonomous systems for in-space assembly — creating scalable, adaptable, and self-assembling infrastructure beyond Earth. Its patented modular technology enables large-scale power, communications, and defense systems to be constructed directly in orbit. Rendezvous Robotics is based in Golden, Colorado.
www.rdvrobotics.com

About Starcloud
Starcloud develops GPU compute clusters in low Earth orbit, providing high-performance AI compute for a wide range of applications. Backed by Y Combinator, In-Q-Tel, NFX, and others, the company will launch its first demonstrator in late 2025, followed by a full micro datacenter mission in 2026.
www.starcloud.com



