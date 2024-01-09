Rendina Healthcare Real Estate Acquires Wellington Medical Arts Pavilion III

News provided by

Rendina Healthcare Real Estate

09 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET

WELLINGTON, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendina Healthcare Real Estate (Rendina) is proud to announce its recent acquisition of the Wellington Medical Arts Pavilion III, a 48,000 square foot, four-story Class-A medical building strategically situated on the Wellington Regional Medical Center (WRMC) campus, a Universal Health Services (UHS) hospital, in Wellington, Florida.

Continue Reading
Rendina Healthcare Real Estate Acquires Wellington Medical Arts Pavilion III
Rendina Healthcare Real Estate Acquires Wellington Medical Arts Pavilion III

This acquisition, valued at $18.25 million, is a joint venture between Rendina & Artemis Real Estate Partners, and represents a continued commitment to investing in high-quality healthcare real estate in high-demand markets.

Richard M. Rendina, Chairman and CEO of Rendina, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, "It's great to be in an ownership position with this asset again, given we developed it and the adjacent buildings in the early 2000s. Wellington has always been a strong market, and we are excited to be back on Bruce A. Rendina Boulevard, the crossroad dedicated to our father and founder between the medical buildings and hospital. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with UHS, a top-in-class provider of healthcare services."

The property, developed by Rendina in 2006, was 100% leased before construction began. Today, the building sits 91% occupied, and with limited medical space available in the surrounding buildings and Wellington sub-market, Rendina believes they will be able to bring the occupancy to 100% in short time. 

"We are thrilled to be back on the WRMC campus and working with UHS at this property," said John Fry, Senior Vice President – Acquisitions at Rendina. "When you look at the rapidly growing patient base that surrounds this campus, strong medical office demand in the area, along with the tenancy of this specific asset, it's a great acquisition for our team and one we are excited to have completed."

The building hosts notable tenants such as UHS, Sanitas Medical Center, Gastro Associates of Florida, Conviva Care Centers, and Physician Partners of America, providing complimentary services and convenient access for physicians and patients in Wellington and surrounding communities.

This acquisition marks another milestone in Rendina's longstanding relationship with UHS. Since 2000, Rendina collaboration with UHS has been pivotal in developing the four Medical Arts Pavilions at the Wellington Regional Medical Center, totaling nearly 200,000 square-feet of medical space.

About Rendina Healthcare Real Estate:

Rendina Healthcare Real Estate is a distinguished leader in healthcare real estate, renowned for providing comprehensive, single-source solutions tailored for healthcare professionals, operators, and investors. Established over 37 years ago as an innovative family-owned business, Rendina has successfully developed and acquired more than 9 million square feet with a flawless financial transaction record of nearly $2.3 billion. Rendina's unique strength lies in its experienced professionals and deep sector knowledge, coupled with a diverse suite of services encompassing everything from planning, financing, constructing, and managing properties for healthcare uses, such as ambulatory care centers, outpatient facilities, medical offices, and specialty care clinics.

SOURCE Rendina Healthcare Real Estate

Also from this source

Rendina Healthcare Real Estate Announces Key Executive Promotions

Rendina Healthcare Real Estate Announces Key Executive Promotions

Rendina Healthcare Real Estate, a national leader in healthcare real estate development, is delighted to announce the advancement of two...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.