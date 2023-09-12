Rendina Healthcare Real Estate Announces Key Executive Promotions

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendina Healthcare Real Estate, a national leader in healthcare real estate development, is delighted to announce the advancement of two distinguished team members in recognition of their remarkable contributions and expertise.

David B. Rendina Named Chief Strategy Officer

Benny Flores - Chief Financial Officer & President - Property Management
David B. Rendina, previously serving as the Executive Vice President – Development & Acquisitions, has been promoted to the role of Chief Strategy Officer. In this capacity, David will be responsible for developing and implementing the strategic plan for Rendina, expanding, and maximizing profitability of Rendina's portfolio of healthcare real estate.

Celebrating a decade with Rendina, David's impactful contributions have been a cornerstone of the company's growth and direction. His notable achievements include orchestrating the investment of $450 million, which corresponds to over 1,850,000 square feet of healthcare real estate spanning 14 states. With a diverse background encompassing acquisition, development, asset management, financial analysis, business growth, project financing, leasing, and marketing, David is well suited for this new role.

David is a Florida Licensed Real Estate Broker, Board Member of the Abacoa Property Owners' Assembly, and the President of the Rendina Family Foundation. He plays an active role on the Florida State University Real Estate Center Conference Committee. David graduated from Florida State University with Bachelor of Science degrees in both Finance and Economics.

Benny Flores Promoted to Chief Financial Officer & President - Property Management

With over two decades of tenure at Rendina, Benny Flores has been officially named Chief Financial Officer & President - Property Management.

In his capacity as CFO, Benny's purview will encompass strategic planning, operational efficiency, and financial outcomes. His impactful journey at Rendina has seen him taking charge in areas such as corporate and property accounting, financial documentation, insurance protocols, cash flow management, IT systems, and HR processes.

In his role as President – Property Management, Benny will lead the operations of Rendina's national property management department/services. Rendina's property management continues to grow at a rapid pace and now encompasses over 50 buildings and more than two million square feet, which includes a blend of healthcare, commercial, and mixed-use properties.

Benny began his career in public accounting with BDO Seidman, LLC in NYC, focusing primarily on the banking and healthcare industries. Benny is a graduate of Pace University, where he majored in accounting with an emphasis on management. He also holds the title of Certified Public Accountant.

"David and Benny have been invaluable cornerstones in the foundation and evolution of our company," said Richard M. Rendina, Chairman & CEO. "Their expertise, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence have consistently driven us forward. These promotions are well-deserved and signal our confidence in their leadership as we continue to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare real estate. I'm excited for the future of Rendina with them at the helm of their respective departments."

About Rendina Healthcare Real Estate

Rendina Healthcare Real Estate is a distinguished leader in healthcare real estate, renowned for providing comprehensive, single-source solutions tailored for healthcare professionals, operators, and investors. Established over 36 years ago as an innovative family-owned business, Rendina has successfully developed and acquired more than 9 million square feet with a flawless financial transaction record of nearly $2.3 billion. Rendina's unique strength lies in its experienced professionals and deep sector knowledge, coupled with a diverse suite of services encompassing everything from planning, financing, constructing, and managing properties for healthcare uses, such as ambulatory care centers, outpatient facilities, medical offices, and specialty care clinics. This comprehensive approach ensures seamless project execution from conception to completion, solidifying Rendina's reputation as an unparalleled leader in the industry.

