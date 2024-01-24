Rendina Healthcare Real Estate Celebrates Four Healthcare Property Nominations at the 2023 HREI Insights Awards

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendina Healthcare Real Estate, a national leader in healthcare real estate, is proud to announce that four of its properties have been nominated as finalists in the 2023 HREI Insights Awards. This nomination highlights Rendina's commitment to excellence in healthcare real estate and its impact on community health.

The HREI Insights Awards, now in its 11th year, are the first and only national awards dedicated to recognizing excellence in healthcare real estate development and executive leadership.  There are nine categories in which HREI Insights Awards are given, most of which are determined by size and use.

Rendina's nominated properties showcase a diverse portfolio, including:

  1. UF Health Emergency & Urgent Care Center – Baymeadows, Jacksonville, Fla.
  2. Children's Specialized Hospital Outpatient Center, Toms River, N.J.
  3. The Jackson Clinic – Baptist Outpatient Campus, Jackson, Tenn.
  4. PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

The winners of the 2023 HREI Insights Awards will be announced on February 28, 2024, at the RevistaMed Medical Real Estate Investment Forum in Pasadena, Calif.

"We are thrilled to have four of our projects recognized as finalists in the HREI Insights Awards," said Richard M. Rendina, Chairman & CEO of Rendina Healthcare Real Estate. "This is a testament to our team's dedication to developing healthcare facilities that not only meet the evolving needs of providers but also positively impact the patients they serve."

About Rendina Healthcare Real Estate
Rendina's mission is to be the national leader in healthcare real estate, providing comprehensive solutions to our clients and giving back to the communities we serve. With more than 37 years of experience, Rendina solutions have resulted in the development and acquisition of more than 9 million square feet and transactions totaling $2.4 billion - without ever defaulting on a loan. From inception of the project's vision through the entire project life cycle, Rendina has the experience, knowledge, and expertise to execute on all aspects of acquisition, development, financing, construction, leasing, and management of healthcare facilities.

