René Caovilla, Italian Premiere Footwear Brand, Sweeps into SECOO to Reshapes China's Luxury Market

BEIJING, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month marked the arrival of René Caovilla at SECOO, the largest premium lifestyle platform in Asia. René Caovilla, known as the "The King of Banquet Shoes", creates the best enduring fashion products with classic craftsmanship and design. The brand has a great reputation for the design of "jewelry shoes" by using elements such as jewelry, hollow-out and lace. Each shoe is a work of luxury and nobility and complements the elegance and charm of the wearer with graceful and smooth silhouette lines. This time, René Caovilla collaborates with SECOO to bring the limited edition Orange Classic Cleo Sandal 40, which are sold exclusively in SECOO.

Inherit traditional ideas to set off new fashion trends

René Caovilla, a high-end shoe brand originating in Italy, was founded in 1929. Over the past 90 years, they have inherited the brand's passion and persistence for innovation, and displayed magnificent Italian style and excellent craftsmanship. The colorful SWAROVSKI crystals with the silver lining at the bottom of the shoes has become a legendary symbol of the brand.

When females lift their legs or raise their feet to reveal the soles, they will see the luxurious diamond decorated on the soles, which makes people wearing René Caovilla feel like a princess in a fairy tale. As a "red carpet shoe", all kinds of female stars are loyal fans of the brand.

Forge an honorable experience to realize win-win business development

René Caovilla has a reputation for "The King of Banquet Shoes", and is known to create one of a kind aesthetic experience for high-end consumers. As we come together this time, we embrace kindred spirit in the interpretation of premium lifestyle and jointly celebrate the glory of the luxury world. SECOO brings in René Caovilla this time as a trailblazer in integrating the premium products and lifestyle of party shoes into luxury e-commerce platforms. At the same time, SECOO capitalizes on its exceptional insight into luxury brand identity, personalized scenario-based purchasing experience and global fashion sense to precisely capture and satisfy user demand and convey the core value—Give you the most gorgeous beauty of the world—to more high-end consumers.

As Edoardo Caovilla, COO and Creative Director of René Caovilla, said: "SECOO provides us with wide space to seek cooperation and leverage the clout and multi-dimensional advantages of its platform to enable closer communications and interaction between us and consumers from across the world. It also draws the attention of celebrities and social elites pursuing high-quality life to the essential craftsmanship that sustains a brand for many years. I'm looking forward to advancing our partnership with SECOO to jointly create a business legend of high-end fashion."

Founded in 2008, SECOO now serves 27 million high-end consumers and offers over 400 thousand premium products and services sourced from over 3,800 famous domestic and international brands across a wide selection of clothes & accessories, jewelry, home appliances and artworks.

With regard to business collaboration, SECOO works on two business models—authorized distribution and the direct purchasing model B2B2C—to meet established national and industry authentication standards, ensuring 100% authenticity of every product offered on our platform as an exemplary role model and safeguarding trust guarantee for brands and consumers. Moreover, years of dedication to building an integrated sales and service system now lands SECOO on firm ground to collaborate with brands, opening up an exceptional opportunity to move luxury products online and gain handsome profits from the momentum.

The introduction of René Caovilla is also an important step in SECOO's efforts to expand into high-end lifestyle services. It also allows for a wider range of brand categories and cooperation methods, facilitating more diversified and better-defined development. As Mr. Richard Rixue Li, founder and CEO of SECOO, said, "Luxury brands from all over the world have now made inroads into China, and Chinese people's spending power is infiltrating into the world as well. SECOO aspires to become the most dedicated high-end luxury product and service enterprise with global visions. The purpose of this collaboration with René Caovilla is to let all corners of the world know more about René Caovilla. In the future, SECOO will engage more brands of this kind on our platform, and secure three upgrades, namely technology, supply chain and organization upgrade with a particular focus on the 'small social media + big e-commerce' strategy, to engage with consumers through all-encompassing e-commerce channels in the spirit of giving you the most gorgeous beauty of the world."

Since the release of the strategic conception "Give you the most gorgeous beauty of the world", SECOO is now working with upscale brands, avant-garde designers and professional buyers to foster a larger resource circle, with a view to securing strategic value under the principle of win-win development. From purchasing worldwide to selling worldwide, SECOO's endeavor is not only opening up a new opportunity for more brands to engage with consumers worldwide, but also reshaping the development path of China's fashion industry. Fundamentally, SECOO aspires to pave the way for the building of a prominent fashion empire in China.

