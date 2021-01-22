René González's New Book "Future Shaped By Your Past" Is An Impassioned Narrative That Answers Life's Questions About Purpose And Fulfillment

"'Future Shaped by Your Past' goes deep inside many of our big questions of why certain things happen (or not) to us and others. Rene explains with great detail the many possibilities of how our past and previous relations have shaped our present, many of which we were not aware of or, even worse, we thought was working pro or against us when in reality they may have worked otherwise."

Published by Page Publishing, René González's astonishing tale will bring knowledge and wisdom to the readers about life, chance, and destiny to them to achieve grace, blessedness, and purpose.

This book shares personal circumstances and real-life events that prove the importance and reality of the past's impact on the present and future that shape life.

Readers who wish to experience this reverent work can purchase "Future Shaped by Your Past" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424421/Ren__Gonz_lez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

