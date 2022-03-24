Rene I. Luna, MD, FACOG, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Physician for his achievements in the medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at the Rio Grande Women's Clinic and DHR Health Women's Hospital.

McALLEN, Texas, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Rene I. Luna has always wanted to help people and puts his heart into his work as an Obstetrician/Gynecologist. Throughout his nine-year career, he has helped patients in New York and Texas with OBGYN services and his specialty in robotic surgery. He is currently OB/GYN at the Rio Grande Women's Clinic, DHR Health Women's Hospital, and in private practice.

Rene I. Luna

Dr. Luna is a graduate of the University of Texas Pan-American, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in General Biology in 2002. He later received Medical training from the Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara and New York Medical College. The doctor then completed an Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine / Montefiore Medical Center in New York in 2013. He is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Minimally Invasive Gynecology Surgery (MIGS).by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG).

He began working at the Plaza OB/GYN Associates at the Texas Medical Center and the Rio Grande Regional Hospital in 2015, where he is currently the OBGYN Clinic Medical Director. The same year, he began teaching the next generation of OBGYNs as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. In 2016, Dr. Luna joined Intuitive as a Da Vinci National Robotic Gynecologic Surgical Proctor. Dr. Luna took on a new role as the DHR Health Women's Hospital Institute for Robotic Surgery Medical Director in 2020.

Dr. Luna began operating in private practice in 2015 at his office in the McAllen, TX, area. With a highly trained staff and cutting-edge technology, he provides checkups, pregnancy exams, and infertility consultations. Patients can see their babies through 4-D ultrasound technology, and the practice has an in-office laboratory to make routine lab testing easy. His patients visit for many reasons, including birth control, STD testing and treatment, incontinency, menopause, minimally invasive single-site surgery, cryotherapy, well visits, colposcopy, and more.

Passionate about his chosen career field, Dr. Luna says, "I feel honored and privileged to care for the women of this community. I believe in the importance of the doctor-patient relationship. Communication is the key to success. I am empathetic to my patient's medical needs and work to support my patients' present and future health concerns."

He is a professional member of the American College of Obstetrics & Gynecology (ACOG), the American Medical Association (AMA), the Hidalgo-Starr County Medical Society (HSCMS), the Texas Institute for Robotic Surgery (TIRS), and the Texas Medical Association (TMA). He is affiliated with the Rio Grande Regional Hospital and the Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. The doctor has achieved the distinguished honor of Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG) and Diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG).

On a personal note, Dr. Luna loves to play video games, go fishing with his sons, play golf, and ride his motorcycle. He is motivated by his two sons, ages 7 and 9, and always strives to set a positive example for them.

