GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rene Przkora, M.D., Ph.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Pain Medicine, Anesthesiology and Medical Education in recognition of his role as Associate Professor of Anesthesiology at UF College of Medicine.

With excellence at the forefront of the clinical and educational values of the University Of Florida College Of Medicine, he is devoted to providing "an environment that develops great physician leaders, through education, research, innovation, and the care of our patients."



(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Acknowledged as an outstanding professional in the field of Pain Medicine, Anesthesiology and Medical Education, Dr. Przkora is an esteemed professional known for his exceptional contributions to the specialty. Throughout his career, Dr. Przkora has attained extensive expertise in the areas of Pain Medicine and Anesthesiology. Intrigued by the revolutionary advancements in his medical practice, Dr. Przkora attributes his success to his use of "state-of-the-art pain management and anesthesia approaches." When asked his advice to newcomers to Pain Medicine and Anesthesiology, Dr. Przkora emphasizes the importance of staying humble and to "know your deficits and be persistent in achieving your goals."

Early in his career, Dr. Przkora attained his Medical Degree from the University of Wurzburg in Germany. Thereafter, Dr. Przkora would go on to obtain his PhD from the University of Bonn in Germany. Dr. Przkora completed a two year post-doctoral research fellowship at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and completed his residency in Anesthesiology at the University of Florida and his Pain Medicine Fellowship at the Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston.

In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Dr. Przkora is an esteemed member of several organizations including the American Society of Anesthesiologists, , the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, and the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians.

Currently acting as Program Director of the Multidisciplinary Pain Medicine Fellowship, Dr. Przkora received a certificate in business administration from the American Society of Anesthesiology. Board Certified in Pain Medicine and Anesthesiology, Dr. Przkora serves as Division Chief of the Pain Medicine Division. Dr. Przkora is the Secretary and Treasurer of the Association of Pain Program Directors, elected to become president of this organization in 2019. The Association of Pain Program Directors is the head organization of Pain Medicine Fellowship Directors and is the key voice to advocate for state-of-the-art education in pain medicine.

A luminous scholar, Dr. Przkora serves as junior editor for the American Board of Anesthesiology and a reviewer for scientific journals. In his current capacity, Dr. Przkora has published over 45 articles in peer-reviewed journals and book chapters. His research interest focusses on Pain Medicine, Interventional Pain Medicine Techniques (spinal cord stimulation and minimally invasive pain procedures such as lumbar decompression), Opioid Therapy, Rehabilitation and Functional Restauration as well as Anesthesiology. Dr. Przkora`s research is supported by various grants.

Dr. Przkora dedicates this recognition to his Chairman, Dr. Morey, his Vice Chair of Education, Dr. Martin and to his previous Residency Director, Dr. Mahla.

For more information, please visit http://anest.ufl.edu/

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com





SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

