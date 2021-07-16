Renee B. Weiss Promoted to General Counsel for Millennia Housing Management, Ltd.

"Throughout her tenure at the company, Renee has established herself as a well-respected leader who collaborates across departments to resolve complex issues," said Frank T. Sinito, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Millennia Companies®. "We look forward to her continued contributions as she supports us in advancing our mission to enrich the lives of those we serve."

Additionally, Weiss will continue to provide representation for the company and advise executive members on legal matters.

"Renee consistently provides strategic and thoughtful advice that centers our company's core values," said Lee J. Felgar, Chief Operating Officer. "Her sound reasoning, coupled with more than 25 years of legal experience, makes her well-positioned for this role."

Prior to being named general counsel, Weiss held the roles of interim general counsel, vice president, assistant general counsel for operations and associate attorney at MHM. She started her career as an attorney at BakerHostetler and later joined Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP and DDR Corp. Weiss has a Juris Doctor from the Cleveland–Marshall College of Law and a bachelor's degree in political science from Miami University.

Weiss is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and a graduate of YWCA Greater Cleveland's women's executive leadership program, Momentum. She has volunteered for United Way, Junior Achievement, and Hanna Perkins Center for Child Development, a non-profit organization that works with children and families.

SOURCE The Millennia Companies

