Renee Cacchillo Assumes Role as President and CEO of Safelite Group

This appointment is proof of Cacchillo's expertise in growing the company and the respect she has gained throughout her tenure.

"When looking for a new CEO, you want someone who can continue to take the company to new heights — and that is Renee," said Gary Lubner, CEO of Belron. "Renee has demonstrated that she has all the leadership and strategic skills to build on Safelite's successful journey, and I am delighted that that she has been appointed as President and CEO of Safelite. I've always been taken by Renee's unique approach to a customer-driven business and her vision for maintaining the essence of Safelite. I look forward to working closely with her."

"I see and believe in Safelite's future potential and am confident that we have the leadership, experience and skills needed to achieve the company's goals for both growth and talent," said Cacchillo. "We value our people, and together built a culture that exemplifies teamwork at its finest — with passionate associates dedicated to serving our valued customers and clients. I look forward to driving our company forward while staying true to our purpose and philosophies. It's an honor to assume this role during a time of transformation and opportunity."

Renee succeeds Tom Feeney, who served Safelite for 34 years and will assume a new role as Executive Chairman, Belron North America.

Safelite® Group is a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service organization based in Columbus, Ohio, and operating company-owned facilities in 50 states. The company, which has been in business since 1947, is comprised of two major business operations: Safelite AutoGlass®, a vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services provider, and Safelite® Solutions, which offers fleet and insurance claims management services for vehicle glass and other claims. The company employs nearly 16,000 people throughout the United States. Safelite is a subsidiary of Belron®. Safelite AutoGlass is the largest vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration company under one brand in the world.

Operating in 40 countries across 6 continents through wholly owned and franchise operations, Belron is home to around 27,000 employees who served 14.9 million customers in 2020. Belron is the world's leading vehicle glass repair and replacement group. Our key brands include Safelite AutoGlass®, Safelite® Solutions, Carglass®, Autoglass®, Lebeau®, O'Brien®, Smith&Smith®, and Speedy Glass®.

