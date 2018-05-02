JUNCTION CITY, Ark., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renee I. Aycock is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Radiology in recognition of her role as Radiology Manager at Claiborne Memorial Medical Center.

A leader in the medical industry, Claiborne Memorial Medical Center is specialized in providing radiological services. Devoted to offering their patients the quality healthcare that they deserve utilizing the latest advancements in medical technology, the center's mission is "to be the cornerstone of healthcare for our community by providing the quality and personalized care we would want for ourselves and our families." Faithful to improving the quality of life for their patients, CMMC specializes in offering a wide array of services to their clients.



With over twenty seven years of experience in the field of radiology, Renee I. Aycock is revered for her outstanding contributions to the field of Radiology. Having served in her current position as Manager at Claiborne Memorial Medical for over nineteen years, throughout her career, Aycock has attained expertise within the areas of Mammography, CT, Bone Density and 10 years of Ultrasound experience.

When asked her advice to newcomers in the industry, Aycock states to be a "people person and be close to your second family. You must be a team player." Attributing her success to her passion in the Radiology field and her desire to reach out to others as a clinical instructor for South Arkansas Community College Radiology, Aycock has faced many changes in her profession at CMMC, thus enabling her to become a crucial member in the development of Radiology services at CMMC. This has broadened her knowledge in the profession to succeed in several modalities going forward.

Early in her career, Aycock attended Southern Arkansas Community College where she attained her Associates Degree in Radiologic Technology. In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Aycock is an esteemed member of several organizations including A.R.R.T. and ASRT.

In looking to the future, Aycock hopes to continue to teach students as they progress through the Radiology program. She aspires to continue expressing her knowledge to staff while making the Radiology department the best it can be in healthcare for the community.

When she is not working, Aycock enjoys cross stitch, arts and crafts, spending quality time with her family and walking. She also enjoys watching softball and golf.

Aycock dedicates this recognition to her family for their continued love and support in her profession. "I would also like to recognize Gaye Brunson, former Radiology/Lab Director, for her knowledge, guidance and support as a manager."



