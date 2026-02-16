Renée Rädler appointed as Chief People Officer of Hexagon

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB today announced the appointment of Renée Rädler as Chief People Officer (CPO) of Hexagon. Renée will assume this newly created position on 1st April 2026. She will join Hexagon's Executive Management Team and report to Anders Svensson, President & CEO of Hexagon.

Renée has worked in Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence Business Area since 2017, most recently as Executive Vice President, Global HR. In this role she has designed and implemented HR business strategies aligned with driving profitable growth, improved succession planning and development, strengthened employer branding to improve talent attraction and established strong HR governance and processes.

Prior to Hexagon, Renée held HR Director roles at dorma+kaba and SwissBenelux. She is a Swiss national and will be based in Switzerland.

"I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Renée Rädler as CPO of Hexagon. This newly created role is essential in supporting our new operating model, by strengthening HR governance, improving transparency and strengthening a culture of accountability," said Anders Svensson, President & CEO of Hexagon. "Renée's experience, both within and outside of Hexagon, is uniquely suited to deliver on this brief. I look forward to working together to drive Hexagon's next phase of profitable growth."

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Investor contacts:

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, [email protected]

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]



Media contacts:

Deborah Thomas, VP Corporate Communications, Hexagon, +44 7825 142922, [email protected]

Harriet Funston, Senior Account Director, MikeWorldWide (MWW), [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/renee-radler-appointed-as-chief-people-officer-of-hexagon,c4307935

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/4307935/3935524.pdf Renée Rädler appointed as Chief People Officer of Hexagon

SOURCE Hexagon