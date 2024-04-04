Reneé Touponce, Executive Chef at Mystic's Oyster Club and The Port of Call, is Named a Finalist for Outstanding Chef in the 2024 James Beard Awards

MYSTIC, Conn., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reneé Touponce, executive chef at Oyster Club and The Port of Call in Mystic, has been named a finalist in the 2024 James Beard Awards in the category of Outstanding Chef.

As the driving force behind these two leading restaurants, Touponce has garnered acclaim for her imaginative dishes that blend flavors from around the world while showcasing local New England ingredients.

Touponce's nomination not only celebrates her exceptional culinary talent but also acknowledges her unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and innovation in the kitchen. As a queer woman, Touponce is a leading voice in an industry that has historically been dominated by male chefs, advocating for greater representation and opportunities for marginalized communities within the culinary world.

In her kitchens, Touponce fosters an environment of inclusivity and respect, championing diversity and welcoming individuals from all walks of life. Through mentorship programs and outreach efforts, she actively works to provide opportunities for aspiring chefs from underrepresented backgrounds, empowering them to pursue their culinary dreams and shatter glass ceilings.

"Being named a finalist for the James Beard Awards is a tremendous honor, not just for me, but for the entire LGBTQ+ community and all those who have supported me along the way," said Touponce. "At Oyster Club and The Port of Call, we believe that diversity is our greatest strength, and we are committed to creating a kitchen culture where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed."

Touponce's culinary innovation and commitment to diversity have earned her recognition as one of the most influential chefs in the industry. Her dedication to pushing the boundaries of taste and tradition while championing inclusivity and representation have set her apart as a true culinary pioneer.

The James Beard Awards are the highest honor in the culinary world, recognizing excellence and innovation in the field. Renée Touponce's nomination for Outstanding Chef is a testament to her exceptional skill, creativity, and dedication to her craft, as well as her unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusivity in the kitchen.

As a finalist for Outstanding Chef, Touponce joins a celebrated group of chefs who have left an indelible mark on the culinary landscape. Her innovative approach to cuisine, dedication to inclusivity, and passion for excellence have earned her a well-deserved place among other culinary all-stars.

The winners of the 2024 James Beard Awards will be announced at a gala event in Chicago on June 10th.

