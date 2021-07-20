Renée Wilder Guerin Joins Retirement Clearinghouse as Executive VP of Public Policy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retirement Clearinghouse, LLC has appointed Renée Wilder-Guerin to serve as the firm's Executive Vice President of Public Policy. As a member of Retirement Clearinghouse's executive leadership team, Ms. Wilder Guerin's primary responsibility will be to drive support for public policy matters aiming to preserve retirement savings and increase retirement security for all Americans. Ms. Wilder Guerin will be taking over the position from Tom Johnson, who is retiring.

"Enabling seamless plan-to-plan asset portability remains a top priority for the retirement services industry, but while much progress has been made in terms of public policy on this matter, there is still much to be done," said Spencer Williams, Founder, President, and CEO of Retirement Clearinghouse. "Renée's many years of experience working on plan design and innovative programs which advocate for, and advance, improved service and retirement savings outcomes for the federal civilian and military workforce will be crucial as we look toward the next phase of Retirement Clearinghouse's evolution. The progress we have made thus far would not have been possible without Tom Johnson's commitment and vision, and we wish him all the best as he begins his next chapter."

Prior to joining Retirement Clearinghouse, Ms. Wilder Guerin served as Director, Office of Enterprise Planning at the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, where she drove the vision, strategy, and execution for the Thrift Savings Plan, the largest defined contribution plan in the country. In this role, she managed strategic planning operations and oversaw dozens of development initiatives which improved the quality of life for millions of Americans.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Wilder Guerin was Executive Director and CEO of the National Tax-Deferred Savings Association, an organization focused on §403(b) and §457(b) retirement markets. She was also an Assistant Vice President at MetLife Resources, where she was in charge of product development, marketing, and communications in the healthcare, higher education, and non-profit sectors. Ms. Wilder Guerin obtained her MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

"Extending a nationwide retirement plan network, where Americans' hard-earned retirement savings can be transported and preserved as they change jobs, will help build a more secure retirement future for millions of people across the country," said Renée Wilder Guerin, Executive Vice President of Public Policy for Retirement Clearinghouse. "My colleagues at Retirement Clearinghouse have already secured strong bipartisan support for solutions enabling auto portability, and I look forward to working with them to further advance seamless plan-to-plan portability for the benefit of all DC participants, but especially for the under-served and under-saved."

Auto portability is the routine, standardized, and automated movement of a worker's 401(k) savings account from their former employer's plan to an active account in their current employer's plan. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) issued regulatory guidance in July 2019 and November 2018 which cleared the way for plan sponsors and recordkeepers to adopt the technology enabling auto portability.

In July 2020, it was announced that Alight Solutions, a leading provider of next-level human capital and business solutions, would offer the auto portability solution to its client base of 185 defined contribution plan sponsors serving nearly 5 million employees. For more information about auto portability, please visit https://www.rch1.com/auto-portability.

About Retirement Clearinghouse

Retirement Clearinghouse, LLC is the leading provider of portability and consolidation services for defined contribution plans, acting as a trusted, unbiased intermediary between plan sponsors, participants, recordkeepers and other parties. Retirement Clearinghouse's integrated financial technology, data and information solutions facilitate automated consolidation of small, redundant accounts for sponsors to improve plan performance metrics, and enable participants, regardless of account balance, to seamlessly transport their retirement savings through every phase of their careers.

Retirement Clearinghouse's portability solutions have been proven to cut cash-outs by over 50% and significantly increase average account balances. The firm's portability solutions include a domestic call center providing specialized assistance designed to enable end-to-end portability and account consolidation; uncashed check services; and the capability to search for lost and missing participants.

Retirement Clearinghouse (RCH) remains the only independent provider that defines its primary business as the consolidation of retirement savings into active 401(k) or IRA accounts and provides plans and their participants with services that streamline the seamless transfer of savings between retirement accounts.

Originally established as RolloverSystems in 2001, Charlotte, N.C.-based Retirement Clearinghouse works with more than 30,000 retirement plans and has helped guide over 1.6 million plan participants with more than $24 billion in retirement savings. Retirement Clearinghouse is a portfolio company of The RLJ Companies, founded by Robert L. Johnson. For more information, please visit www.rch1.com.

Media Contact:

Victoria Castelbuono

JConnelly for Retirement Clearinghouse

(973) 590-9314

[email protected]

SOURCE Retirement Clearinghouse

Related Links

http://www.rch1.com

