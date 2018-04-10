Renegade Celebrates 30 Year Anniversary

This is an important milestone for the Hunt Valley-based company, which began as a video production business in 1988. Renegade now possesses a varied and valued service portfolio that includes strategic marketing, creative advertising, video production, direct response, fundraising counsel, print production, digital production, entertainment, employee optimization programs and strategic corporate growth initiatives.

"Over the past 30 years, I've seen businesses come and (unfortunately) go," remarked Tim Watkins, Renegade's President and CEO since 1993. "What makes Renegade unique is our stewardship. We are humbled by our clients' trust in us and honored to provide insight-driven strategy that emotionally engages customers, a focus that maximizes ROI, and a team who forges meaningful long-term business relationships with our clients that grow more successful every year."

Renegade Communications contributes much of its success to strong partnerships with its clients, ranging from Fortune100s like Comcast, Lionsgate/Starz Encore, NBCUniversal and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, to local Maryland businesses like SECU, Erickson, Brothers Services, STX, Towson University, and Len the Plumber.

"Renegade's experienced team works within an efficient process to ensure results that are on quality, on time and on budget," said longtime client Marge Jackson, SVP of Comcast National Call Center Sales. "They bring a wealth of knowledge and creativity that compares to none."

About Renegade Communications

Located in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Renegade Communications is a strategic, creative communications and media company that empowers its clients and their employees to achieve growth objectives and grow their brands. Renegade Productions offers a versatile studio space and video production capabilities with sound, graphics, and post production services from an award-winning team of seasoned professionals. Renegade also offers employee optimization services which blend the science of training with the art of marketing to create programs that inspire employees and drive job performance and bottom line results.

Renegade is owned by Tim Watkins and is located at 10950 Gilroy Road, Building J, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Business inquiries can be made directly to Corey Blanton at 410-667-1400 / cblanton@renegadecommunications.com.

