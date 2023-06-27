Renegade Foods increases production, distribution on heels of launching industry first shelf stable vegan charcuterie

Demand continues to grow for their artisan vegan salamis honoring old-world European traditions

BERKELEY, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the March announcement of their industry first shelf-stable vegan charcuterie, Bay Area-based Renegade Foods, announced a tripling of their production capabilities and the addition of more than 20 new accounts. Additionally, the company said they have eliminated 80% of their packaging, while dramatically reducing shipping costs.   

European-style vegan salami
"We felt that shelf stability would be a game changer, and it is proving to be true," said Iona Campbell, CEO and Co-founder of Renegade foods.  "Demand is up and our retailers and wholesale accounts appreciate the ability to cross merchandise our products throughout their stores. And with our upgraded production capabilities that can maintain our limited processing with only wholesome ingredients, we will be able to meet the increased demand and future growth without sacrificing the wonderful flavors and quality Renegade has become known for."

Campbell said that fueling the growth is the company's commitment to creating delicious food leveraging age old techniques and high-quality ingredients.

"We are part of an emerging and growing category of foods from plants that use wholesome ingredients and traditional methods for flavors and textures." Campbell said. "Our 'tool kit' is what chefs have used for 1000s of years – fermentation, spices, smoking.  Our flavors come from the food itself and are created naturally."

The company has also had more than 40% growth in its wholesale business since the shelf-stable announcement from existing and new points of distribution (PODs) with a number of new PODs onboarding soon. New accounts include:

V Sattui Winery in Napa CA
Villa Denver in Denver CO
Ground Provisions in West Chester PA 
Mashup Market in Denton TX
Sprout and Lentil in Middletown RI
Garden Carver in Brooklyn NY
DC Vegan in Washington DC

About Renegade Foods: Renegade Foods is combining innovative chef talent with traditional meat preservation techniques to bring plant-based to deli counters, restaurant kitchens, and home cooks, too. Founded in 2019 by Iona Campbell and Kalie Marder, it has developed a line of premium smoked meats made from high quality plant-based ingredients. Renegade Foods is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.

Contact: [email protected]com

SOURCE Renegade Foods

