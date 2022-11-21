Renegades Make a Triumphant Win Against the Cesta Cyclones at the Battle Court Season II Finals

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic City Jai-Alai, the preeminent professional jai-alai league in the United States, concluded its second Battle Court season at a thrilling Finals championship on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Magic City Fronton. The nine-week season which was streamed live on ESPN3 began with four squads and culminated with the Rebote Renegades overtaking the reigning champions, the Cesta Cyclones, in a best of three match with a $45,000 player prize pool on the line. The Rebote Renegades overtook the reigning champions, the Cesta Cyclones, in a formidable show of force on Magic's glass-walled court.

Rebote Renegades Battle Court Season II Winners

"Congratulations to the Renegades who worked so hard to make it to the Finals and to each of the squads who competed so fiercely over the season," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer at Magic City Jai-Alai. "The energy from our squad owners was infectious and helped propel their teams throughout the season."

Battle Court, the highly popular team jai-alai concept which caught the attention of millions of jai-alai and sports enthusiasts in its inaugural season, offers seasonal squad ownership opportunities for aspiring sports team owners. Season II owners included Chris Cote, producer of the 'Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,' who owned the Cesta Cyclones, Jammin' Johnny from El Zol 106.7FM who owned the Rebote Renegades squad, K. Marie "La Gringa Más Latina" from TU 94.9FM who owned the Wall Warriors squad, and Michael and Nina Blechman who owned the Chula Chargers squad.

As part of Battle Court's community outreach initiative, each squad owner selected a charitable partner to raise awareness and financial support for over the season. The local charitable organizations that benefited included the Better than Wonderful Foundation, Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment, Safe Haven for Newborns and Young Musicians Unite.

"We are also proud to partner with community partners like Safe Haven for Newborns and Young Musicians Unite to raise awareness and support for their important causes. With the Renegades' win, these two causes earned $25,000 donations each," continued Savin.

Battle Court is played like tennis with the player or team required to win two out of three sets played to six points and features speed, danger and athleticism. Battle Court Season III begins in Feb. 2023.

About Magic City Jai-Alai

The Magic City Fronton has presented an innovative take on the sport of jai-alai by taking the best features of the "world's fastest game," combining them with a state-of-the-art glass court and marrying these to the skill sets of an athletically-diverse roster. The Magic City Fronton is located at 450 N.W. 37th Avenue in Miami. For more information, go to www.jaialaiworld.com or www.watchjaialai.com.

