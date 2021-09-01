Renegades Partner with Mwave to Host Weekend Warriors Rocket League Community Event

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Renegades are proud to announce their partnership with Mwave in hosting the Weekend Warriors community event for Australian Rocket League fans. The event will take place on September 4 and 5, 2021 and feature a large bracket, single elimination format; each round will be best of 3 except for the grand finals, a best of 5.

"We are excited to team up with our partners at Mwave to host the Rocket League Community Showdown in our homebase of Australia," said Chris Roumayeh, Chief Executive Officer of the Renegades. "This is a great opportunity for us to connect with and give back to our community. Our Australian fans can expect a true Renegades experience with the chance to play with our Rocket League pros. In addition, we are thrilled to partner with tournament organizer GameTime and we look forward streaming the action live."

The two-day community tournament will feature a prize pool totalling $1,260, including a $600 prize for the 1st place team (distributed as Mwave gift cards.) The team that wins the grand finals proceed to the Renegades Showmatch to compete to be crowned the tournament's grand champion and for an Intel NUC 11 Gaming PC.

Fans can tune into Renegades' Twitch channel starting at 12 p.m. (Australian EST) on September 4 to watch the event, while those interested in participating can register at https://smash.gg/renegades. Participants must be residents of Australia or New Zealand but may participate on any platform.

About the Renegades

The Renegades are one of the most recognizable esports organizations in the world. Acquired in 2016 by best friends and business partners, Jonas Jerebko, an NBA basketball star, and Chris Roumayeh, a finance professional, the organization fields professional teams in many of the world's most popular and competitive games. Headquartered in Michigan, the Renegades are an international brand, with passionate fans across the globe.

About Mwave

Mwave.com.au is Australia's leading online tech retailer, and is well-renowned amongst PC enthusiasts and the gaming community. With over 10 years of experience, Mwave has developed a strong reputation in its technical expertise, shopping convenience, and professional customer service. Not only is Mwave a popular online destination for PC consumers, it is also highly regarded by businesses, big and small.

SOURCE Renegades

