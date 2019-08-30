Reneo Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the INFORM Conference in Amsterdam

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that Alex Dorenbaum, MD, chief medical officer, will present at the INFORM (International Network for Fatty Acid Oxidation Research and Management) annual conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 2, 2019. The conference focuses on the most recent advances in diagnosis and treatment of disorders of fatty acid oxidation.

Dr. Dorenbaum's presentation will focus on the results of a qualitative concept-elicitation study in patients with fatty acid oxidation defects and plans for development of a novel patient reported outcome questionnaire (PRO). Once validated, Reneo plans to incorporate this instrument into future clinical trials of REN001, a proprietary PPARδ agonist. Reneo is currently enrolling patients with fatty acid oxidation defects in a Phase 1b study of REN001.

"By understanding the journey that patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders face every day," said Dr. Dorenbaum. "We will be able to design new tools to help us appreciate how our drug may impact the most bothersome symptoms they experience."

In addition, Dr. Jerry Vockley, chief of medical genetics and director of the Center for Rare Disease Therapy at the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh will discuss the mechanisms of control and regulation of fatty acid oxidation and novel opportunities for treatment of fatty acid oxidation defects with PPAR agonists including REN001.

About Reneo

Reneo Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for patients with genetic mitochondrial diseases. Many of these diseases are associated with deficiencies in mitochondrial energy production. The company's goal is to improve daily function and quality of life of patients suffering from these diseases, most specifically, by improving how their mitochondria work, preserving muscle function and preventing muscle injury, weakness and wasting. The experienced team of drug development experts, who have collaborated in many successful programs, is dedicated and passionate about finding effective therapies for these complex rare diseases.

