Renesan and Visonex Announce Rebranding to Renvio and Addition of Dialysis Industry Veteran, Jeff Vizethann, as Chief Revenue Officer

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renesan and Visonex, leaders in providing innovative cloud-based software solutions for dialysis clinics across the United States, are excited to announce their rebranding to Renvio. This strategic rebranding follows the recent merger supported by a majority investment led by The Brydon Group.

The newly formed Renvio will continue to offer a comprehensive suite of technology solutions tailored for the dialysis industry, including electronic medical records (EMR) software, billing software and services, scheduling and patient engagement solutions, dialysis management services, and advanced analytics.

In addition, Renvio is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Vizethann as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This strategic hire underscores Renvio's commitment to expanding its market presence and accelerating growth in the healthcare technology sector.

Jeff Vizethann brings over 25 years of experience in revenue growth, sales strategy, and market development within the renal industry. Prior to joining Renvio, Jeff served as Executive Vice President at Ascend Clinical, the market leader in ESRD lab services.

Renvio's New Leadership Team:

Chris Sigala , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Neeraj Sinha , President

, President Jeff Vizethann , Chief Revenue Officer

, Chief Revenue Officer John Closs , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Nicole Lee , VP Client Services

Chris Sigala, CEO of Renvio, stated, "The rebranding to Renvio represents a significant milestone in our journey to redefine kidney care and dialysis management. Combining the strengths and expertise of Renesan and Visonex under the Renvio banner enables us to deliver enhanced capabilities and innovative solutions to our clients. The rebrand coupled with the addition of Jeff Vizethann to our team reflects the momentum our business is experiencing in the market and sets us up for continued innovation and growth in the dialysis space."

Jeff Vizethann, newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer, commented, "I am thrilled to join Renvio at such a pivotal moment. The merger and rebranding provide a unique opportunity to leverage our combined resources and expertise to drive revenue growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Renvio will leverage the combined talent and resources of Renesan and Visonex to broaden and deepen its product offerings, ensuring customer-centric service and continued leadership in the health information technology space.

About Renvio:

Renvio is a premier provider of innovative, cloud-based software solutions designed specifically for dialysis clinics. Our integrated suite of EMR software, scheduling and patient engagement tools, billing software, dialysis management services, and analytics ensures streamlined service and enhanced capabilities for our clients. Backed by The Brydon Group, Renvio is committed to advancing kidney care through technology and innovation.

Contact:

Chris Sigala, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (949) 584-3212

For more information, please visit our new website at www.gorenvio.com.

This rebranding marks an exciting new chapter for Renesan and Visonex as they unite to form Renvio, bringing unparalleled expertise and innovative solutions to the dialysis industry.

SOURCE Renvio