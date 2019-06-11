Renesas Showcases IDT's Innovative Sensor Technologies at SENSOR+TEST 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), announced today that it will be highlighting its latest sensor technology and IDT + Renesas winning combinations in booth #1-216 at SENSOR+TEST 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany, June 25-27. Attendees can schedule meetings with IDT's sensor experts and see live demonstrations, including:

Industrial – Capacitive/resistive sensor signal conditioners for industrial and consumer applications, IO-Link

Automotive – Sensor signal conditioners for high temperature and pressure sensors in exhaust systems and HVAC; position sensors for high-speed motor commutation

Gas – Software-enabled sensors detecting Indoor Air Quality and Refrigeration Air Quality

IoT – 6LoWPAN modules for wirelessly connecting IoT devices; air velocity sensors targeting HVAC, data centers, and servers; BLE 5 sensor tag with humidity/temperature and other sensors

Motion detection technology

Attendees are also welcome to see a presentation from Josef Janisch, senior product manager from IDT, who will be discussing magnet-less high speed position sensors for brushless motors on Tuesday, June 25, from 15:00 – 15:30. The session will take place on the FORUM Stage, Hall #5.

With more than 20 years of industry experience, IDT is an expert in providing sensor technologies that enable our customers to design and build best-in-class sensor solutions. Learn more about IDT's sensor portfolio by visiting idt.com/sensors.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Krista Pavlakos

Director, Demand Creation & Communications

Phone: (408) 574-6640

Email: Krista.Pavlakos@idt.com

SOURCE Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

