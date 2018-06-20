ReneSola Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Mr. Xianshou Li, ReneSola's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We started 2018 with solid performance across our business as a result of continued strong execution of our strategy. First quarter revenue exceeded our expectations and operating margin expanded significantly from the fourth quarter of 2017, resulting in a sequential increase in net income of over 200%."

Li continued, "Our overall global project pipeline remains solid at around 1.1 GW. In the first quarter, we successfully installed 6.3 MW of rooftop projects in China and 6.8 MW of ground-mount projects in North Carolina. As we look to the remainder of 2018, we remain optimistic about the business opportunities across different geographies. In addition, the fundamentals for our project business have significantly improved over the last few quarters, and we will maintain our commitment to growing profitably, managing our operations and strengthening our financial position."

First Quarter 2018 Highlights



Q1 2018 ($ in million) Q4 2017 ($ in million) Q/Q

Change Revenue $44.8 $64.8 -30.9% Gross Profit $8.4 $6.8 +22.6% Operating Income $5.9 $4.9 +19.4% EBITDA $9.0 $4.7 +94.3% Income before Income Tax and Noncontrolling interests $5.4 $2.0 +173.8% Net Income $5.4 $1.7 +220.0%

Revenue was $44.8 million , compared to the raised guidance range of $40 million to $45 million ;

, compared to the raised guidance range of to ; Gross margin was 18.7%, compared to 10.5% in Q4 2017;

Income before income tax and noncontrolling interests was $5.4 million , compared to an income of $2.0 million in Q4 2017 and a loss of $3.2 million in Q1 2017;

, compared to an income of in Q4 2017 and a loss of in Q1 2017; Recognized revenue of $31.8 million from Project Development business, mainly from sales of utility solar projects in the United Kingdom ;

from Project Development business, mainly from sales of utility solar projects in the ; Recognized revenue of $8.7 million from EPC services for 15.8 MW of DG projects in China ;

from EPC services for 15.8 MW of DG projects in ; Recognized revenue from the sale of electricity of $4.2 million ;

; Installed 6.3 MW of rooftop projects in China and 6.8 MW of ground-mount projects in North Carolina , United States ; and

and 6.8 MW of ground-mount projects in , ; and Solar power project pipeline of approximately 1.1 GW, of which 748 MW are late-stage.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Revenue was $44.8 million, compared to $64.8 million in Q4 2017 and $0.2 million in Q1 2017.

Revenue from the Project Development business was $31.8 million as we recognized revenue from sales of utility projects in the United Kingdom that were recorded as deferred project revenue in the amount of $20.8 million as of December 31, 2017 due to the contingency consideration of the substantive return right of the customer under ASC 360 Real Estate Sales and recognized as revenue in the amount of $21.9 million in Q1 2018 with the final price adjustment upon the issuance of the final acceptance certificate (FAC) and all revenue recognition criteria is met upon adoption of ASC 606.

Revenue from the EPC business was $8.7 million as we recognized revenue from the provision of EPC services of 15.8 MW in China.

Revenue from the sale of electricity was $4.2 million. The Company generated 28.4 million kwh of electricity from its operating projects in China during the quarter.

Gross profit was $8.4 million, compared to a gross profit of $6.8 million in Q4 2017 and a loss of $0.2 million in Q1 2017. Gross margin was 18.7%, compared to 10.5% in Q4 2017, mainly due to the improved margin from overseas project development business and EPC business in China.

Operating expenses were $2.5 million, up from $1.9 million in Q4 2017 and from $1.3 million in Q1 2017. Sales and marketing expenses were $0.1 million, down from $0.6 million in Q4 2017, mainly due to reduced commission expenses associated with sale of green certificates. General and administrative expenses were $2.4 million, up from $1.7 million in Q4 2017, mainly due to the increased salary expenses associated with additional new hires.

Operating income was $5.9 million, compared to an operating income of $4.9 million in Q4 2017 and an operating loss of $1.5 million in Q1 2017.

Total non-operating expenses of $0.4 million included interest expenses of $1.5 million and foreign exchange gain of $1.1 million, mainly driven by theh appreciation of EUR against USD and KRW.

Income before income tax and noncontrolling interests was $5.4 million, compared to an income of $2.0 million in Q4 2017 and a loss of $3.2 million in Q1 2017.

Net income was $5.4 million, compared to an income of $1.7 million in Q4 2017 and a loss of $3.2 million in Q1 2017.

Financial Position

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $10.9 million as of March 31, 2018, compared to $13.4 million as of December 31, 2017. Long-term borrowings were $32.7 million as of March 31, 2018, compared to $32.5 million as of December 31, 2017. Long-term failed sale-lease back and capital lease liabilities, associated with the financial leasing payables for rooftop projects in China, were $78.2 million as of March 31, 2018, compared to $67.5 million as of December 31, 2017, the increase was mainly due to the corresponding growth of the Company's DG operating assets.

Recent Business Updates

On June 20 , 2018, the Company announced the closing of the sale of its utility-scale project located in North Carolina to New York -based Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, LLC ("Greenbacker"), a publicly registered, non-traded Limited Liability Company focused on investments in renewable energy power plants and energy efficiency projects as well as other sustainable investments. The North Carolina project has a capacity of 6.75 MW and represents ReneSola's second project sale to Greenbacker. The first project sale to Greenbacker was completed in April 2017 .

In June, Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund ("Sequoia") had agreed to extend senior debt facility to 36 million euro for ReneSola's 55MW of projects in Poland, each with a capacity of 1MW. In December 2017, Sequoia, which invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments, provided a senior loan of 15 million euro for all of ReneSola's 55MW projects in the region.

The Company announced the appointment of Xiaoliang Liang as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2018. Mr. Liang brings to ReneSola more than 18 years of experience developing, financing and managing projects with a focus on renewable energy, including solar, wind, hydro and other infrastructure sectors.

as Chief Financial Officer, effective , 2018. Mr. Liang brings to ReneSola more than 18 years of experience developing, financing and managing projects with a focus on renewable energy, including solar, wind, hydro and other infrastructure sectors. In May 2018 , the Company closed an equity investment agreement with a strategic investor. The investor will invest RMB 200 million in cash to acquire 40.13% of Zhejiang ReneSola Investment Limited, the Company's subsidiary that holds the Company's distributed generation projects in China .

Operating Assets and Completed Projects for Sale

The Company continues to pursue opportunities in small-scale projects in diversified regions and believes its strategy can capitalize on trends in solar energy development. ReneSola currently owns over 193 MW of rooftop projects in operation, which are concentrated in a handful of eastern provinces of China with attractive development environments. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had over 27 MW of rooftop projects under construction.

Operating Assets Capacity (MW) China DG 193.6 - Zhejiang& Shanghai 69.1 - Jiangsu 10.6 - Henan 57.9 - Anhui 31.5 - Hebei 17.1 - Shandong 7.4 Romania 15.4 United Kingdom 4.3 Total 213.3

As of March 31, 2018, the Company currently has 10.4 MW of completed projects, which are currently in sale process.

Completed Projects for Sale Capacity (MW) Turkey 10.4 Total 10.4

Project Pipeline

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had a pipeline of over 1.1 GW of projects in various stages, of which 748 MW are projects that are late-stage. 156 MW of these late-stage projects are under construction. Late-stage projects include (i) projects with the legal right to develop based on definitive agreements, including the projects held by project SPVs or joint ventured project SPVs whose controlling power can be purchased by us once the late stage is reached, and (ii) projects for which PPA or FiT has been arranged.

The following table sets forth the Company's late-stage project pipeline by location:

Project Location Late-stage (MW) Under

Construction

(MW) USA 189.4 24.1 Canada 17.3 7.0 Turkey 110.0[1] -- Poland 55.0 55.0 Hungary 42.6 42.6 France 73.7 -- Spain 162.0 -- India 22.0 -- China DG 75.9 27.6 Total 747.9 156.3

[1] ReneSola has an arrangement with a local partner, under which our partner holds and maintains full titles to all projects but we have the right to receive 50% proceeds generated by the projects.

China

China: Late-stage Pipeline Capacity (MW) Business Model -Zhejiang & Shanghai 34.2 IPP -Jiangsu 18.3 IPP -Fujian & Guandong 8.5 IPP -Anhui 1.9 IPP -Henan 5.1 IPP -Shandong 7.9 IPP China DG 75.9



United States

In the U.S, the Company has a late-stage pipeline of 189.4 MW, 24.1 MW of which are under construction and are expected to be connected to the grid in the second quarter of 2018.

US: Late-

stage Pipeline Location Capacity (MW) Project Type Status Expected

COD Business Model RP-NC NC 24.1 Utility Construction 2018 Project Development Utah UT 10.7 Self-consumption / DG Development 2018 Project Development RP-MN MN 37.5 Community Solar Development 2018 Project Development MN-VOS MN 7.8 Community Solar Development 2019 Project Development New York NY 7.7 Community Solar Development 2018/2019 Project Development RP-CA CA 13.6 Utility Development 2019 Project Development Oregon OR 23.0 TBD Development 2019 Project Development Alpine TX 65.0 TBD Development 2019 Project Development Total

189.4









Canada

In Canada, the Company has a late-stage pipeline of 17.3 MW projects, 7.0 MW of which are under construction and are expected to be connected to the grid in the third quarter of 2018. These 7MW projects are eligible for Canada's FiT3 Scheme.

Canada: Late-

stage Pipeline Location Capacity (MW) Project Type Status Expected

COD Business Model FiT3 Ontario 7.0 DG Construction 2018 Project Development FiT4 Ontario 10.3 DG Development 2019 Project Development Total

17.3









Poland

In Poland, the Company has a late-stage pipeline of 55 MW projects, which are under construction and are expected to be connected to the grid in the second half of 2018.

Poland: Late-stage

Pipeline Location Capacity (MW) Project Type Status Expected COD Business Model Auction 2016 Dec Poland 13.0 DG Construction 2018 Project Development Auction 2017 Jun Poland 42.0 DG Construction 2018 Project Development Total

55.0









Hungary

In Hungary, the Company grew its late-stage pipeline to 71 "Micro PPs" projects, total capacity of 42.6 MW, which are under construction and are expected to be connected to the grid in the second half of 2018.

Hungary: Late-stage

Pipeline Location Capacity (MW) Project Type Status Expected

COD Business Model Portfolio of "Micro

PPs", 0.5 MW each Hungary 42.6 DG Construction 2018 Project Development Total

42.6









France

In France, the Company formed a strategic partnership with Green City Energy to jointly develop four solar parks with a total installed capacity of 69.0 MW. Additionally, the Company was awarded 16 solar projects in France with a combined capacity of 4.65 MW in the first quarter of 2018.

France: Late-stage

Pipeline Location Capacity (MW) Project Type Status Expected

COD Business Model SOLARPARK France 69.0 Utility Development 2019 Project Development SPV2 France 4.7 DG Development 2019 Project Development Total

73.7









Other Geographies

In Turkey, the Company has an arrangement with a local partner, under which our partner holds and maintains full titles to 110 MW projects but we have the right to receive 50% proceeds generated by those 110 MW projects.

In India, the Company has a pipeline of 22.0 MW projects, which are self-consumption distributed generations with top-rating commercial and industrial off-takers.

Other Geographies:

Late-stage Pipeline Location Capacity (MW) Project Type Status Expected

COD Business Model Turkey JV Turkey 110.0 Utility Development 2019 Project Development India C&I India 22.0 DG Development 2018/2019 Project Development Total

132.0









Outlook

For the second quarter of 2018, the Company's project business is expected to generate revenue in the range of $20 to $30 million and overall gross margin in the range of 20% to 25%. During the second quarter of 2018, the Company expects to connect 15 MW to 20 MW of DG projects in China, and to monetize 6.8 MW projects in international markets.

For 2018, the Company expects to generate revenue in the range of $130 to $140 million with overall gross margin in the range of 20 to 25%. The Company intends to connect 100 MW to 150 MW of DG projects in China, and to monetize 80 MW to 100 MW projects in international markets.

Adoption of New Accounting Policy

Effective from January 1, 2018, SOL adopted the new revenue recognition policy, ASC 606 — Revenue from Contracts with Customers, using the modified retrospective method in accordance with US GAAP ("ASC 606"). As a result of adopting ASC 606, the Company recognized the cumulative effect of initially applying the revenue standard as an increase of approximately USD 0.87 million to the opening balances of retained earnings. The adjustments primarily arose from the timing of revenue recognition for 1) subscription service fee in the sale of project asset rights and 2) supplies of modules and invertors under cooperation arrangements with the counterparty. Under ASC 360, Real Estate Sales and ASC 605, Revenue Recognition, subscription service fee in the sale of project asset rights and revenue related to modules and invertors supplied under cooperation arrangements are considered contingent and, therefore, the portion of the revenue is not recognized until the contingency has been removed (i.e. upon having the right to receive the subscription fee and achievement of COD, or upon the ultimate sale of the project assets under the cooperation arrangement). Upon adoption of ASC 606, subscription fee is recognized over time as a seperate performance obligation, and the revenue of supplies of modules and invertors is recognized upon the delivery with the control transferred and the Company has right to payment. In addition, the Company had a sale of project asset with a right of return if certain conditions are not met. Under the ASC 360 Real Estate Sales, revenue was not recognised because of the contingency consideration. Upon adoption of ASC 606, revenue was not recognised because of the substantive return right and the Company was not able to assert return was not probable as of December 31, 2017. As such, deferred project revenue as of Dec 31, 2017 in the amount of $21 million would have been classified as a refund liability and the corresponding deferred project costs would have been classified as the Company's right to recover products from customers on settling the refund liability. Such refund liability was recognized as revenue totaling $22 million with an increase due to final price adjustment in the first quarter of 2018

About ReneSola

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer and operator. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

RENESOLA LTD Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (US dollars in thousands)



Mar 31,

Dec 31,



2018

2017 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

10,861

13,429 Restricted cash

2,078

- Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts

34,539

23,312 Advances to suppliers-current, net

339

380 Value added tax recoverable

13,675

15,229 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,068

10,543 Project assets current

81,460

76,556 Deferred project costs current

-

17,957 Contract costs

2,380

12,669 Total current assets

155,400

170,075









Property, plant and equipment, net

192,429

154,659 Deferred tax assets-non-current, net

294

59 Project assets non-current

11,233

7,481 Other non-current assets

935

3,425 Total assets

360,291

335,699









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings

23,674

6,606 Accounts payable

29,169

25,788 Advances from customers-current

754

237 Amounts due to related parties

60,217

60,370 Other current liabilities

37,616

30,515 Income tax payable

209

330 Salary payable

849

560 Deferred project revenue current

-

20,792 Total current liabilities

152,488

145,198









Long-term borrowings

32,722

32,514 Failed sale-lease back and capital lease liabilities

78,246

67,505 Total liabilities

263,456

245,217









Shareholders' equity







Common shares

519,226

519,226 Additional paid-in capital

9,099

9,012 Accumulated deficit

(429,207)

(435,518) Accumulated other comprehensive income

(2,313)

(2,238) Total equity attributed to ReneSola Ltd

96,805

90,482 Noncontrolling interest

30

- Total shareholders' equity

96,835

90,482









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

360,291

335,699

RENESOLA LTD Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (US dollars in thousands, except ADS and share data)

















Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Mar 31, 2017













Revenue

44,758

64,809

238 Cost of revenue

(36,379)

(57,975)

(449) Gross profit(loss)

8,379

6,834

(211)













Operating (expenses) income:











Sales and marketing

(128)

(617)

(90) General and administrative

(2,421)

(1,664)

(1,177) Other operating income

30

355

7 Total operating expenses

(2,519)

(1,926)

(1,260)













Income(loss) from operations

5,860

4,908

(1,471) Non-operating (expenses) income:











Interest income

6

(7)

20 Interest expense

(1,519)

(1,113)

(869) Foreign exchange gains (losses)

1,102

(1,740)

(885) Other loss





(58)

- Income (loss) before income tax, noncontrolling interests

5,449

1,990

(3,205)













Income tax expense

(9)

(290)

(21) Net income (loss) from continuing operations

5,440

1,700

(3,226)













Discontinued Operations:











Loss from discontinued operations

-

-

(20,014)













Net Income(loss)

5,440

1,700

(23,240)













Less: Net income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interests

(1)

-

- Net income (loss) attributed to holders of ordinary shares

5,441

1,700

(23,240)



























Income (loss) per share from continuing operations











Basic

0.01

0.00

(0.02) Diluted

0.01

0.00

(0.02) Income (loss) per share from discontinued operations











Basic

-

-

(0.10) Diluted

-

-

(0.10)









































Weighted average number of shares used in computing income (loss) per share











Basic

380,678,902

380,555,641

200,538,902 Diluted

380,818,902

380,579,653

200,538,902

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renesola-announces-first-quarter-2018-results-300669277.html

