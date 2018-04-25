ReneSola Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results from Continuing Operations

ReneSola Ltd.

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading solar project developer and operator, today announced its unaudited financial results from continuing operations for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.

Unless otherwise specified, the results presented herein exclude discontinued operations. Discontinued operations relate to the Company's manufacturing business (including polysilicon, solar wafer, solar cell and solar module manufacturing) and LED distribution business which were disposed of in the third quarter of 2017. The Company's full financial results including discontinued operations are not available at this time.

Mr. Xianshou Li, ReneSola's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2017 was a transformative year for the Company.  We exited the manufacturing business, becoming a pure play in the rapidly growing project development market. As a result, the fundamentals for our project business significantly improved. We achieved profitability and maintained a healthy balance sheet, providing the financial flexibility to drive growth. In 2017, we successfully connected 270 MW of solar rooftop projects in China and entered into the Hungarian market with a pipeline of 38.4 MW. Additionally, our overall solar power project pipeline remains solid at around 1.1 GW."

Li continued, "Fourth quarter results were largely in-line with our expectations. On a year-over-year basis, Q4 revenue growth was over 60%, and operating income was up over 136%. We remain excited about the opportunities ahead of us, and believe that our talented team, diversified geographic coverage and track record of success at every stage of project development will position us for profitable growth."

Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights

Q4 2017

($ in million)

Q/Q Change

Y/Y Change

Revenue

$64.8

+78.6%

+61.1%

Gross Profit

$6.8

+7.3%

+71.5%

Operating Income

$4.9

+28.2%

+136.1%

EBITDA

$4.7

-28.6%

+94.5%

Income (loss) before Income
Tax and Noncontrolling interests from
Continuing Operations

$2.0

-49.8%

+14.8%

 

  • Revenue was $64.8 million, compared to the guidance range of $55 million to $60 million;
  • Gross margin was 10.5%, compared to 17.5% in Q3 2017 and 9.9% in Q4 2016;
  • Income before income tax and noncontrolling interests from continuing operations was $2.0 million, compared to $4.0 million in Q3 2017 and $1.7 million in Q4 2016;
  • Recognized revenue of $44.4 million from sales of distributed generation (DG) projects in China, community solar projects in the United States and utility projects in Turkey;
  • Recognized revenue of $15.4 million from EPC services for 25 MW of DG projects in China;
  • Recognized revenue from the sale of electricity of $5.0 million;
  • Connected 76.8 MW of rooftop projects in China which the Company intends to hold; and
  • Solar power project pipeline of approximately 1.1 GW, of which 546.5 MW are late-stage.

Full Year 2017 Highlights

2017

($ in million)

2016

($ in million)

Y/Y Change

Revenue

$103.0

$80.5

+27.9%

Gross Profit

$14.1

$7.2

+95.4%

Operating Income

$6.6

$2.3

+179.1%

EBITDA

$11.6

$4.7

+149.4%

Income (loss) before Income Tax
and Noncontrolling interests from
Continuing Operations

$3.5

$0.2

+1,447.6%

 

  • Revenue increased 27.9% to $103.0 million from $80.5 million in 2016;
  • Gross margin was 13.7%, compared to 9.0% in 2016;
  • Income before income tax and noncontrolling interests from continuing operations was $3.5 million, compared to $0.2 million in 2016;
  • Recognized revenue of $64.8 million from sales of solar projects;
  • Recognized revenue of $25.9 million from the EPC business;
  • Recognized revenue from the sale of electricity of $12.3 million; and
  • Connected a total of 270 MW of rooftop projects in China.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Revenue from continuing operations was $64.8 million was up 78.6% q/q and up 61.2% y/y. 

  • Revenue from the Project Development business was $44.4 million as we recognized revenue from sales of projects of 44.2 MW in China, 8.1 MW in Turkey and 13.3 MW in Minnesota.
  • Revenue from the EPC business was $15.4 million as we recognized revenue from the provision of EPC services of 25 MW in China.
  • Revenue from the sale of electricity was $5.0 million. The Company generated 22.6 million kwh of electricity from its operating projects in China during the quarter.

Gross profit of $6.8 million was up 7.3% q/q and 71.5% y/y. Gross margin was 10.5%, compared to 17.5% in Q3 2017 and 9.9% in Q4 2016. 

Operating expenses were $2.0 million, down from $2.5 million in Q3 2017 and up slightly from $1.9 million in Q4 2016. Sales and marketing expenses were $0.6 million, essentially flat when compared to Q3 2017.  General and administrative expenses were $1.7 million, down modestly from $1.9 million in Q3 2017.

Operating income was $4.9 million, compared to $3.8 million in Q3 2017 and $2.1 million in Q4 2016. 

Total non-operating expenses of $2.9 million included interest expenses of $1.1 million and foreign exchange loss of $1.7 million.

Income before income tax and noncontrolling interests from continuing operations was $2.0 million, compared to $4.0 million in Q3 2017 and $1.7 million in Q4 2016. 

Financial Position

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.4 million as of December 31, 2017, compared to $5.2 million as of September 30, 2017. Long-term borrowings were $32.5 million as of December 31, 2017, associated with the Romanian projects. Other long-term liabilities were $67.5 million as of Decemember 31, 2017, associated with the financial leasing payables for rooftop projects in China.

Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Revenue from continuing operations was $103.0 million was up 27.9% y/y. 

  • Revenue from the Project Development business was $64.8 million.
  • Revenue from the EPC business was $25.9 million.
  • Revenue from the sale of electricity was $12.3 million.

Gross profit of $14.1 million was up 95.4% y/y. Gross margin was 13.7%, compared to 9.0% in 2016. 

Operating expenses were $7.6 million, up from $4.9 million in 2016. Sales and marketing expenses were $1.7 million, up from $0.5 million in 2016. General and administrative expenses were $6.2 million, down from $6.8 million in 2016.

Operating income was $6.6 million, compared to $2.3 million in 2016. 

Total non-operating expenses of $3.0 million included interest expenses of $3.9 million and foreign exchange gains of $0.9 million.

Income before income tax and noncontrolling interests from continuing operations was $3.5 million, compared to $0.2 million in 2016. 

Recent Business Updates

  • The Company are now in late stage discussion with a strategic investor to form a partnership to co-own the Company's China DG Holdco. The investor plans to inject 200 million RMB in cash into the Holdco, in exchange for minority interest of the Holdco. We are hoping to finalize the details of our partnership in a few days.
  • In recent months the Company successfully penetrated the Hungarian solar market, securing a project pipeline of 38.4 MW. Additionally, the Comapny is developing solar projects in other new markets, including Spain, South Korea and India. In Spain, the Company currently has an early-stage pipeline of 162 MW.
  • In the first quarter of 2018, the Company was awarded 16 solar projects in France with a combined capacity of 4.65 MW.
  • In March 2018, the Company announced that it formed a strategic partnership with Green City Energy, a subsidiary of Green City e.V., a Munich, Germany-based project developer and financier focused on building, financing and operating renewable energy power plants in selected European markets, to jointly develop four solar parks in the south of France with a total installed capacity of 69 MW, generating approximately 105 million kWh of solar power per year.
  • In March 2018, the Company announced that Mr. Weiguo Zhou, an independent director and a member of compensation committee and nominating and corporate governance committee, was appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Zhou succeeds Maggie Ma, whose resignation was effective February 28. Mr. Zhou has stepped down as an independent director during the period he serves as interim Chief Financial Officer and remains a member of the board of directors and a member of compensation committee and nominating and corporate governance committee.

Operating Assets and Completed Projects for Sale

The Company continues to pursue opportunities in small-scale projects in diversified regions and believes its strategy can capitalize on trends in solar energy development. ReneSola currently owns over 187 MW of rooftop projects in operation, which are concentrated in a handful of eastern provinces of China with attractive development environments. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had over 28 MW of rooftop projects under construction and anticipates owning approximately 350-400 MW of rooftop projects in China by the end of 2018.

Operating Assets

Capacity (MW)

China DG

187.3

- Zhejiang& Shanghai

66.7

- Anhui

29.6

- Henan

57.9

- Jiangsu

8.6

- Hebei

17.1

- Shandong

7.4

Romania

15.4

United Kingdom

9.3

Total

212.0

As of December 31, 2017, the Company currently has 4.6 MW of completed projects for sale.

Completed Projects for Sale

Capacity (MW)

Turkey

4.6

Total

4.6

Project Pipeline

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had a pipeline of over 1.1 GW of projects in various stages, of which 546.5 MW are projects that are late-stage. 92.2 MW of these late-stage projects are under construction. Late-stage projects include (i) projects with the legal right to develop based on definitive agreements, including the projects held by project SPVs or joint ventured project SPVs whose controlling power can be purchased by us once the late stage is reached, and (ii) projects for which PPA or FiT has been arranged.

The following table sets forth the Company's late-stage project pipeline by location:

Project Location

Late-stage (MW)

Under Construction (MW)

USA

188.4

30.9

Canada

18.8

8.6

Turkey

120.4[1]

10.4

Poland

55.0

14.0

Hungary

38.4

-

China DG

125.5

28.3

Total

546.5

92.2

[1] With the start of operation, ReneSola holds 50% of the economics in the projects, which are held for sale and expected to be sold in the normal course upon connection or shortly thereafter.

China

China: Late-stage Pipeline

Capacity

(MW)

Business Model

-Zhejiang & Shanghai

69.1

IPP

-Fujian & Guangdong

15.1

IPP

-Jiangsu

14.0

IPP

-Anhui

7.0

IPP

-Henan

5.1

IPP

-Shandong

15.2

IPP

China DG

125.5

United States

In the U.S, the Company has a late-stage pipeline of 188.4 MW, 30.9 MW of which are under construction and are expected to be connected to the grid in the second quarter of 2018.

US: Late-stage Pipeline

Location

Capacity

(MW)

PPA/FiT

Term

Start

Date

COD

Business Model

NC-North

NC

6.8

PPA

15 Years

2017 Q3

2018 Q1

Project Development

RP-NC

NC

24.1

PPA

15 Years

2017 Q3

2018 Q2

Project Development

Utah

UT

10.7

PPA

20 Years

2018 Q2

2018 Q4

Project Development

RP-MN

MN

37.5

In Progress

25 Years

2018 Q2

2018 Q4 -
2019 Q1

Project Development

New York

NY

7.7

In Progress

TBD

2018 Q2

2018 Q4

Project Development

RP-CA

CA

13.6

Partial

20 Years

2018 Q3

2019

Project Development

Oregon

OR

23.0

In Progress

TBD

2019

2019

Project Development

Alpine

TX

65.0

In Progress

TBD

2019

2019

Project Development

Total

188.4




Canada

In Canada, the Company has a late-stage pipeline of 18.8 MW projects, 8.6 MW of which are under construction and are expected to be connected to the grid in the third quarter of 2018. These 8.6 MW projects are eligible for Canada's FiT3 Scheme.

Canada: Late-stage Pipeline

Location

Capacity

(MW)

PPA/FiT

Term

Start Date

COD

Business Model

FiT3

Ontario

8.6

FiT3

20 Years

2017 Q4

2018 Q3

Project Development

FiT4

Ontario

10.2

FiT4

20 Years

2018

2019

Project Development

Poland

In Poland, the Company has a late-stage pipeline of 55 MW projects, 14 MW of which are under construction and are expected to be connected to the grid in the second quarter of 2018. The rest of the 41 MW of projects are expected to be connected to the grid in late 2018.

Poland:
Late-stage
Pipeline

Project Info

Capacity

(MW)

PPA/FiT

Price ($/KWh)

Term

Start Date

COD

Business
Model

Auction 2016 Dec

13 individual
projects, 1MW each

13.0

FiT (CfD)

0.1150

15 Years

2017 Q2

2018 Q2

IPP

Auction 2017 Jun

42 individual
projects, 1MW each

42.0

FiT (CfD)

0.1080-0.1100

15 Years

2018 Q2

(1MW is under
construction)

2018 Q4

IPP

Total

55.0





Turkey

In Turkey, the Company has a late-stage pipeline of 120.4 MW projects, 10.4 MW of which are  under construction and are expected to be connected to the grid in the first half of 2018.

Turkey:

Late-stage Pipeline (Capacity MW)

Under
construction

To be
constructed

in 2018

FiT (USD/KWh)

Term

Business Model

120.4

10.4

110.0

0.1060-0.1330

10 Years

Project Development

Other Geographies

Others:
Late-stage
Pipeline

Project

Capacity

(MW)

PPA/FiT

Price ($ / kwh)

Term

Start Date

COD

Business Model

Hungary

Portfolio of "Micro PPs", 0.5 MW each

38.4

FiT

Over $0.124

25 Years

2018 Q2

2018 Q4

Project Development

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, the Company's project business is expected to generate revenue in the range of $30 to $35 million and overall gross margin in the range of 15% to 20%. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company expects to connect 5 MW to 10 MW of DG projects in China, and to monetize 5 MW projects in international markets.

For 2018, the Company expects to generate revenue in the range of $130 to $140 million with overall gross margin in the range of 20 to 25%. The Company intends to connect 150 MW to 200 MW of DG projects in China, and to monetize 50 MW to 70 MW projects in international markets.

ReneSola's management will host an earnings conference call on April 25, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. China Time).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Phone Number

Toll-Free Number

United States

+1 8456750437

+1 8665194004

Hong Kong

+852 30186771

+852 800906601

Mainland China

+86 8008190121

+86 4006208038

Other International

+65 67135090

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call. The passcode is 7074737.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until May 3, 2018.  To access the replay, please again reference the conference passcode 7074737.

Phone Number

Toll-Free Number

United States

+1 6462543697

+1 8554525696

Hong Kong

+852 30512780

+852 800963117

Mainland China

+86 8008700206

+86 4006022065

Other International

+61 281990299

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of ReneSola's website at http://www.renesolapower.com.

About ReneSola

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer and operator. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute ''forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Whenever you read a statement that is not simply a statement of historical fact (such as when the Company describes what it "believes," "plans," "expects" or "anticipates" will occur, what "will" or "could" happen, and other similar statements), you must remember that the Company's expectations may not be correct, even though it believes that they are reasonable. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements are mainly related to the Company's continuing operations and you may not be able to compare such information with the Company's past performance or results.  The Company does not guarantee that the forward-looking statements will happen as described or that they will happen at all. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's annual report on Form 20-F. The Company undertakes no obligation, beyond that required by law, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, even though the Company's situation may change in the future.

 RENESOLA LTD 

 Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets 

 (US dollars in thousands) 


 Dec 31, 

 Sep 30, 

 Dec 31, 


2017

2017

2016

 ASSETS 





 Current assets: 





 Cash and cash equivalents  

13,429

5,156

3,965

 Restricted cash  

-

-

-

 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts 

23,312

9,992

86

 Advances to suppliers-current, net  

380

348

4,221

 Value added tax recoverable 

15,229

13,357

4,893

 Prepaid income tax 

-

-

60

 Prepaid expenses and other current assets  

10,543

10,608

1,893

 Project assets current 

76,556

52,171

48,177

 Deferred project costs current 

17,957

17,788

-

 Contract costs 

12,669

46,827

-

 Assets of discontinued operations current  

-

-

444,199

 Total current assets  

170,075

156,247

507,494







 Property, plant and equipment, net 

154,659

138,056

20,159

 Deferred tax assets-non-current, net 

59

130

148

 Advances for purchases of property, plant and equipment  

-

-

416

 Project assets non-current 

7,481

7,470

6,710

 Deferred project costs non-current 

-

-

16,375

 Other non-current assets   

3,425

5,264

3,251

 Assets of discontinued operations non-current  

-

-

533,853

 Total assets  

335,699

307,167

1,088,406







 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 












 Current liabilities: 





 Short-term borrowings  

6,606

-

-

 Accounts payable  

25,788

15,803

-

 Advances from customers-current 

237

23,175

505

 Amounts due to related parties  

60,370

34,213

-

 Other current liabilities  

30,515

33,113

8,350

 Income tax payable 

330

94

93

 Salary payable   

560

182

-

 Deferred project revenue current  

20,792

-

-

 Liabilities of discontinued operations current  

-

-

895,485

 Total current liabilities  

145,198

106,580

904,433







 Long-term borrowings  

32,514

30,363

28,836

 Deferred project revenue non-current  

-

26,903

32,243

 Failed sale-lease back and capital lease liabilities   

67,505

56,466

-

  Held-for-sale liabilities non-current   

-

-

56,749

 Total liabilities  

245,217

220,312

1,022,261







 Shareholders' equity 





   Common shares  

519,226

519,139

476,658

   Additional paid-in capital  

9,012

8,438

8,229

 Accumulated deficit   

(435,518)

(437,209)

(469,975)

   Accumulated other comprehensive income  

(2,238)

(3,513)

51,233

 Total equity attribute to ReneSola Ltd 

90,482

86,855

66,145

 Total  shareholders' equity 

90,482

86,855

66,145







 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  

335,699

307,167

1,088,406

 RENESOLA LTD 

 Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income 

 (US dollar in thousands, except ADS and share data) 











 Three Months Ended 

 Twelve Months Ended 

 Dec 31, 2017 

 Sep 30, 2017 

 Dec 31, 2016 

 FY2017 

 FY2016 










 Net revenues  

64,809

36,294

40,217

102,974

80,505

  Total net revenues 

64,809

36,294

40,217

102,974

80,505

 Cost of revenues  

(57,975)

(29,926)

(36,232)

(88,842)

(73,272)

 Gross profit 

6,834

6,368

3,985

14,132

7,233

 GP% 

10.54%

17.55%

9.91%

13.7%

9.0%










 Operating (expenses) income: 








 Sales and marketing  

(617)

(601)

(97)

(1,710)

(549)

 General and administrative  

(1,664)

(1,888)

(1,738)

(6,179)

(6,829)

 Other operating income 

355

(50)

(72)

313

2,494

 Total operating expenses  

(1,926)

(2,539)

(1,907)

(7,576)

(4,884)










 Income from operations   

4,908

3,829

2,078

6,556

2,349

7.6%

10.5%

5.2%

6.4%

2.9%

 Non-operating (expenses) income: 








 Interest income  

(7)

26

(61)

51

4

 Interest expense 

(1,113)

(1,129)

(109)

(3,936)

(1,842)

 Foreign exchange gains (losses) 

(1,740)

1,236

(176)

895

(1,073)

 Fair value change of warrant liability   

-

-

-

-

578

 Gains on repurchase of convertible notes  







211

 Other loss 

(58)

5

-

(44)

-

 Income (loss) before income tax, noncontrolling interests 

1,990

3,967

1,732

3,522

227










 Income tax (expense) benefit 

(290)

(2)

89

(322)

(132)

 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 

1,700

3,965

1,821

3,200

95










 Discontinued Operations: 








 Income/(loss) from discontinued operations 

-

83,484

(27,284)

31,258

(34,793)










 Net Income/(loss)  

1,700

87,449

(25,463)

34,458

(34,698)










 Less: Net income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interests 

-

-

-

-

-

 Net income (loss) attributed to holders of ordinary shares 

1,700

87,449

(25,463)

34,458

(34,698)




















 Income per share from continuing operations  








   Basic 

0.00

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.00

   Diluted 

0.00

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.00

 Income (loss) per share from discontinued operations  








   Basic 

-

0.41

(0.14)

0.13

(0.17)

   Diluted 

-

0.41

(0.14)

0.13

(0.17)






























 Weighted average number of shares used in computing loss per share 








   Basic 

380,555,641

204,451,945

201,774,449

246,899,286

202,229,767

   Diluted 

380,579,653

204,451,945

201,844,449

246,905,289

202,403,904





























































 Three Months Ended 

 Twelve Months Ended 

 Dec 31, 2017 

 Sep 30, 2017 

 Dec 31, 2016 

 Dec 31, 2017 

 Dec 31, 2016 

 Net income (loss) 

1,700

87,449

(25,463)

34,458

(34,698)

 Other comprehensive income (loss) 








 Foreign exchange translation adjustment 

1,275

(56,898)

233

(53,471)

(10,344)

 Other comprehensive income (loss) 

1,275

(56,898)

233

(53,471)

(10,344)










 Comprehensive income (loss) 

2,975

30,551

(25,230)

(19,013)

(45,042)

 Less:comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest 

-

-

-

-

-

 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ReneSola 

2,975

30,551

(25,230)

(19,013)

(45,042)

 RENESOLA LTD 

 Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow 

 (US dollar in thousands) 

 For the year ended December 31, 

2017

2016




 Net cash  provided by operating activities  

18,430

27,534




 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 

(156,354)

42,160




 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   

102,404

(62,374)




 Effect of exchange rate changes 

11,613

(8,029)




 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 

(23,907)

(709)

 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year (includes 33,371 of cash in assets
of discontinued operations on December 31 2016) 

37,336

38,045

 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period/year 

13,429

37,336

 

