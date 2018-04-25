ReneSola Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results from Continuing Operations

Unless otherwise specified, the results presented herein exclude discontinued operations. Discontinued operations relate to the Company's manufacturing business (including polysilicon, solar wafer, solar cell and solar module manufacturing) and LED distribution business which were disposed of in the third quarter of 2017. The Company's full financial results including discontinued operations are not available at this time.

Mr. Xianshou Li, ReneSola's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2017 was a transformative year for the Company. We exited the manufacturing business, becoming a pure play in the rapidly growing project development market. As a result, the fundamentals for our project business significantly improved. We achieved profitability and maintained a healthy balance sheet, providing the financial flexibility to drive growth. In 2017, we successfully connected 270 MW of solar rooftop projects in China and entered into the Hungarian market with a pipeline of 38.4 MW. Additionally, our overall solar power project pipeline remains solid at around 1.1 GW."

Li continued, "Fourth quarter results were largely in-line with our expectations. On a year-over-year basis, Q4 revenue growth was over 60%, and operating income was up over 136%. We remain excited about the opportunities ahead of us, and believe that our talented team, diversified geographic coverage and track record of success at every stage of project development will position us for profitable growth."

Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights



Q4 2017 ($ in million) Q/Q Change Y/Y Change Revenue $64.8 +78.6% +61.1% Gross Profit $6.8 +7.3% +71.5% Operating Income $4.9 +28.2% +136.1% EBITDA $4.7 -28.6% +94.5% Income (loss) before Income

Tax and Noncontrolling interests from

Continuing Operations $2.0 -49.8% +14.8%

Revenue was $64.8 million , compared to the guidance range of $55 million to $60 million ;

, compared to the guidance range of to ; Gross margin was 10.5%, compared to 17.5% in Q3 2017 and 9.9% in Q4 2016;

Income before income tax and noncontrolling interests from continuing operations was $2.0 million , compared to $4.0 million in Q3 2017 and $1.7 million in Q4 2016;

, compared to in Q3 2017 and in Q4 2016; Recognized revenue of $44.4 million from sales of distributed generation (DG) projects in China , community solar projects in the United States and utility projects in Turkey ;

from sales of distributed generation (DG) projects in , community solar projects in and utility projects in ; Recognized revenue of $15.4 million from EPC services for 25 MW of DG projects in China ;

from EPC services for 25 MW of DG projects in ; Recognized revenue from the sale of electricity of $5.0 million ;

; Connected 76.8 MW of rooftop projects in China which the Company intends to hold; and

which the Company intends to hold; and Solar power project pipeline of approximately 1.1 GW, of which 546.5 MW are late-stage.

Full Year 2017 Highlights



2017 ($ in million) 2016 ($ in million) Y/Y Change Revenue $103.0 $80.5 +27.9% Gross Profit $14.1 $7.2 +95.4% Operating Income $6.6 $2.3 +179.1% EBITDA $11.6 $4.7 +149.4% Income (loss) before Income Tax

and Noncontrolling interests from

Continuing Operations $3.5 $0.2 +1,447.6%

Revenue increased 27.9% to $103.0 million from $80.5 million in 2016;

from in 2016; Gross margin was 13.7%, compared to 9.0% in 2016;

Income before income tax and noncontrolling interests from continuing operations was $3.5 million , compared to $0.2 million in 2016;

, compared to in 2016; Recognized revenue of $64.8 million from sales of solar projects;

from sales of solar projects; Recognized revenue of $25.9 million from the EPC business;

from the EPC business; Recognized revenue from the sale of electricity of $12.3 million ; and

; and Connected a total of 270 MW of rooftop projects in China .

Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Revenue from continuing operations was $64.8 million was up 78.6% q/q and up 61.2% y/y.

Revenue from the Project Development business was $44.4 million as we recognized revenue from sales of projects of 44.2 MW in China , 8.1 MW in Turkey and 13.3 MW in Minnesota .

as we recognized revenue from sales of projects of 44.2 MW in , 8.1 MW in and 13.3 MW in . Revenue from the EPC business was $15.4 million as we recognized revenue from the provision of EPC services of 25 MW in China .

as we recognized revenue from the provision of EPC services of 25 MW in . Revenue from the sale of electricity was $5.0 million . The Company generated 22.6 million kwh of electricity from its operating projects in China during the quarter.

Gross profit of $6.8 million was up 7.3% q/q and 71.5% y/y. Gross margin was 10.5%, compared to 17.5% in Q3 2017 and 9.9% in Q4 2016.

Operating expenses were $2.0 million, down from $2.5 million in Q3 2017 and up slightly from $1.9 million in Q4 2016. Sales and marketing expenses were $0.6 million, essentially flat when compared to Q3 2017. General and administrative expenses were $1.7 million, down modestly from $1.9 million in Q3 2017.

Operating income was $4.9 million, compared to $3.8 million in Q3 2017 and $2.1 million in Q4 2016.

Total non-operating expenses of $2.9 million included interest expenses of $1.1 million and foreign exchange loss of $1.7 million.

Income before income tax and noncontrolling interests from continuing operations was $2.0 million, compared to $4.0 million in Q3 2017 and $1.7 million in Q4 2016.

Financial Position

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.4 million as of December 31, 2017, compared to $5.2 million as of September 30, 2017. Long-term borrowings were $32.5 million as of December 31, 2017, associated with the Romanian projects. Other long-term liabilities were $67.5 million as of Decemember 31, 2017, associated with the financial leasing payables for rooftop projects in China.

Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Revenue from continuing operations was $103.0 million was up 27.9% y/y.

Revenue from the Project Development business was $64.8 million .

. Revenue from the EPC business was $25.9 million .

. Revenue from the sale of electricity was $12.3 million .

Gross profit of $14.1 million was up 95.4% y/y. Gross margin was 13.7%, compared to 9.0% in 2016.

Operating expenses were $7.6 million, up from $4.9 million in 2016. Sales and marketing expenses were $1.7 million, up from $0.5 million in 2016. General and administrative expenses were $6.2 million, down from $6.8 million in 2016.

Operating income was $6.6 million, compared to $2.3 million in 2016.

Total non-operating expenses of $3.0 million included interest expenses of $3.9 million and foreign exchange gains of $0.9 million.

Income before income tax and noncontrolling interests from continuing operations was $3.5 million, compared to $0.2 million in 2016.

Recent Business Updates

The Company are now in late stage discussion with a strategic investor to form a partnership to co-own the Company's China DG Holdco. The investor plans to inject 200 million RMB in cash into the Holdco, in exchange for minority interest of the Holdco. We are hoping to finalize the details of our partnership in a few days.

in cash into the Holdco, in exchange for minority interest of the Holdco. We are hoping to finalize the details of our partnership in a few days. In recent months the Company successfully penetrated the Hungarian solar market, securing a project pipeline of 38.4 MW. Additionally, the Comapny is developing solar projects in other new markets, including Spain , South Korea and India . In Spain , the Company currently has an early-stage pipeline of 162 MW.

, and . In , the Company currently has an early-stage pipeline of 162 MW. In the first quarter of 2018, the Company was awarded 16 solar projects in France with a combined capacity of 4.65 MW.

with a combined capacity of 4.65 MW. In March 2018 , the Company announced that it formed a strategic partnership with Green City Energy, a subsidiary of Green City e.V., a Munich, Germany -based project developer and financier focused on building, financing and operating renewable energy power plants in selected European markets, to jointly develop four solar parks in the south of France with a total installed capacity of 69 MW, generating approximately 105 million kWh of solar power per year.

, the Company announced that it formed a strategic partnership with Green City Energy, a subsidiary of Green City e.V., a -based project developer and financier focused on building, financing and operating renewable energy power plants in selected European markets, to jointly develop four solar parks in the south of with a total installed capacity of 69 MW, generating approximately 105 million kWh of solar power per year. In March 2018 , the Company announced that Mr. Weiguo Zhou , an independent director and a member of compensation committee and nominating and corporate governance committee, was appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Zhou succeeds Maggie Ma , whose resignation was effective February 28 . Mr. Zhou has stepped down as an independent director during the period he serves as interim Chief Financial Officer and remains a member of the board of directors and a member of compensation committee and nominating and corporate governance committee.

Operating Assets and Completed Projects for Sale

The Company continues to pursue opportunities in small-scale projects in diversified regions and believes its strategy can capitalize on trends in solar energy development. ReneSola currently owns over 187 MW of rooftop projects in operation, which are concentrated in a handful of eastern provinces of China with attractive development environments. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had over 28 MW of rooftop projects under construction and anticipates owning approximately 350-400 MW of rooftop projects in China by the end of 2018.

Operating Assets Capacity (MW) China DG 187.3 - Zhejiang& Shanghai 66.7 - Anhui 29.6 - Henan 57.9 - Jiangsu 8.6 - Hebei 17.1 - Shandong 7.4 Romania 15.4 United Kingdom 9.3 Total 212.0

As of December 31, 2017, the Company currently has 4.6 MW of completed projects for sale.

Completed Projects for Sale Capacity (MW) Turkey 4.6 Total 4.6

Project Pipeline

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had a pipeline of over 1.1 GW of projects in various stages, of which 546.5 MW are projects that are late-stage. 92.2 MW of these late-stage projects are under construction. Late-stage projects include (i) projects with the legal right to develop based on definitive agreements, including the projects held by project SPVs or joint ventured project SPVs whose controlling power can be purchased by us once the late stage is reached, and (ii) projects for which PPA or FiT has been arranged.

The following table sets forth the Company's late-stage project pipeline by location:

Project Location Late-stage (MW) Under Construction (MW) USA 188.4 30.9 Canada 18.8 8.6 Turkey 120.4[1] 10.4 Poland 55.0 14.0 Hungary 38.4 - China DG 125.5 28.3 Total 546.5 92.2

[1] With the start of operation, ReneSola holds 50% of the economics in the projects, which are held for sale and expected to be sold in the normal course upon connection or shortly thereafter.

China

China: Late-stage Pipeline Capacity (MW) Business Model -Zhejiang & Shanghai 69.1 IPP -Fujian & Guangdong 15.1 IPP -Jiangsu 14.0 IPP -Anhui 7.0 IPP -Henan 5.1 IPP -Shandong 15.2 IPP China DG 125.5



United States

In the U.S, the Company has a late-stage pipeline of 188.4 MW, 30.9 MW of which are under construction and are expected to be connected to the grid in the second quarter of 2018.

US: Late-stage Pipeline Location Capacity (MW) PPA/FiT Term Start Date COD Business Model NC-North NC 6.8 PPA 15 Years 2017 Q3 2018 Q1 Project Development RP-NC NC 24.1 PPA 15 Years 2017 Q3 2018 Q2 Project Development Utah UT 10.7 PPA 20 Years 2018 Q2 2018 Q4 Project Development RP-MN MN 37.5 In Progress 25 Years 2018 Q2 2018 Q4 -

2019 Q1 Project Development New York NY 7.7 In Progress TBD 2018 Q2 2018 Q4 Project Development RP-CA CA 13.6 Partial 20 Years 2018 Q3 2019 Project Development Oregon OR 23.0 In Progress TBD 2019 2019 Project Development Alpine TX 65.0 In Progress TBD 2019 2019 Project Development Total

188.4











Canada

In Canada, the Company has a late-stage pipeline of 18.8 MW projects, 8.6 MW of which are under construction and are expected to be connected to the grid in the third quarter of 2018. These 8.6 MW projects are eligible for Canada's FiT3 Scheme.

Canada: Late-stage Pipeline Location Capacity (MW) PPA/FiT Term Start Date COD Business Model FiT3 Ontario 8.6 FiT3 20 Years 2017 Q4 2018 Q3 Project Development FiT4 Ontario 10.2 FiT4 20 Years 2018 2019 Project Development

Poland

In Poland, the Company has a late-stage pipeline of 55 MW projects, 14 MW of which are under construction and are expected to be connected to the grid in the second quarter of 2018. The rest of the 41 MW of projects are expected to be connected to the grid in late 2018.

Poland:

Late-stage

Pipeline Project Info Capacity (MW) PPA/FiT Price ($/KWh) Term Start Date COD Business

Model Auction 2016 Dec 13 individual

projects, 1MW each 13.0 FiT (CfD) 0.1150 15 Years 2017 Q2 2018 Q2 IPP Auction 2017 Jun 42 individual

projects, 1MW each 42.0 FiT (CfD) 0.1080-0.1100 15 Years 2018 Q2 (1MW is under

construction) 2018 Q4 IPP Total

55.0













Turkey

In Turkey, the Company has a late-stage pipeline of 120.4 MW projects, 10.4 MW of which are under construction and are expected to be connected to the grid in the first half of 2018.

Turkey: Late-stage Pipeline (Capacity MW) Under

construction To be

constructed in 2018 FiT (USD/KWh) Term Business Model 120.4 10.4 110.0 0.1060-0.1330 10 Years Project Development

Other Geographies

Others:

Late-stage

Pipeline Project Capacity (MW) PPA/FiT Price ($ / kwh) Term Start Date COD Business Model Hungary Portfolio of "Micro PPs", 0.5 MW each 38.4 FiT Over $0.124 25 Years 2018 Q2 2018 Q4 Project Development

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, the Company's project business is expected to generate revenue in the range of $30 to $35 million and overall gross margin in the range of 15% to 20%. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company expects to connect 5 MW to 10 MW of DG projects in China, and to monetize 5 MW projects in international markets.

For 2018, the Company expects to generate revenue in the range of $130 to $140 million with overall gross margin in the range of 20 to 25%. The Company intends to connect 150 MW to 200 MW of DG projects in China, and to monetize 50 MW to 70 MW projects in international markets.

RENESOLA LTD Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (US dollars in thousands)



Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Dec 31,



2017

2017

2016 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

13,429

5,156

3,965 Restricted cash

-

-

- Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts

23,312

9,992

86 Advances to suppliers-current, net

380

348

4,221 Value added tax recoverable

15,229

13,357

4,893 Prepaid income tax

-

-

60 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,543

10,608

1,893 Project assets current

76,556

52,171

48,177 Deferred project costs current

17,957

17,788

- Contract costs

12,669

46,827

- Assets of discontinued operations current

-

-

444,199 Total current assets

170,075

156,247

507,494













Property, plant and equipment, net

154,659

138,056

20,159 Deferred tax assets-non-current, net

59

130

148 Advances for purchases of property, plant and equipment

-

-

416 Project assets non-current

7,481

7,470

6,710 Deferred project costs non-current

-

-

16,375 Other non-current assets

3,425

5,264

3,251 Assets of discontinued operations non-current

-

-

533,853 Total assets

335,699

307,167

1,088,406













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:











Short-term borrowings

6,606

-

- Accounts payable

25,788

15,803

- Advances from customers-current

237

23,175

505 Amounts due to related parties

60,370

34,213

- Other current liabilities

30,515

33,113

8,350 Income tax payable

330

94

93 Salary payable

560

182

- Deferred project revenue current

20,792

-

- Liabilities of discontinued operations current

-

-

895,485 Total current liabilities

145,198

106,580

904,433













Long-term borrowings

32,514

30,363

28,836 Deferred project revenue non-current

-

26,903

32,243 Failed sale-lease back and capital lease liabilities

67,505

56,466

- Held-for-sale liabilities non-current

-

-

56,749 Total liabilities

245,217

220,312

1,022,261













Shareholders' equity











Common shares

519,226

519,139

476,658 Additional paid-in capital

9,012

8,438

8,229 Accumulated deficit

(435,518)

(437,209)

(469,975) Accumulated other comprehensive income

(2,238)

(3,513)

51,233 Total equity attribute to ReneSola Ltd

90,482

86,855

66,145 Total shareholders' equity

90,482

86,855

66,145













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

335,699

307,167

1,088,406

RENESOLA LTD Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (US dollar in thousands, except ADS and share data)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2017

Sep 30, 2017

Dec 31, 2016

FY2017

FY2016



















Net revenues 64,809

36,294

40,217

102,974

80,505 Total net revenues 64,809

36,294

40,217

102,974

80,505 Cost of revenues (57,975)

(29,926)

(36,232)

(88,842)

(73,272) Gross profit 6,834

6,368

3,985

14,132

7,233 GP% 10.54%

17.55%

9.91%

13.7%

9.0%



















Operating (expenses) income:

















Sales and marketing (617)

(601)

(97)

(1,710)

(549) General and administrative (1,664)

(1,888)

(1,738)

(6,179)

(6,829) Other operating income 355

(50)

(72)

313

2,494 Total operating expenses (1,926)

(2,539)

(1,907)

(7,576)

(4,884)



















Income from operations 4,908

3,829

2,078

6,556

2,349

7.6%

10.5%

5.2%

6.4%

2.9% Non-operating (expenses) income:

















Interest income (7)

26

(61)

51

4 Interest expense (1,113)

(1,129)

(109)

(3,936)

(1,842) Foreign exchange gains (losses) (1,740)

1,236

(176)

895

(1,073) Fair value change of warrant liability -

-

-

-

578 Gains on repurchase of convertible notes















211 Other loss (58)

5

-

(44)

- Income (loss) before income tax, noncontrolling interests 1,990

3,967

1,732

3,522

227



















Income tax (expense) benefit (290)

(2)

89

(322)

(132) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,700

3,965

1,821

3,200

95



















Discontinued Operations:

















Income/(loss) from discontinued operations -

83,484

(27,284)

31,258

(34,793)



















Net Income/(loss) 1,700

87,449

(25,463)

34,458

(34,698)



















Less: Net income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interests -

-

-

-

- Net income (loss) attributed to holders of ordinary shares 1,700

87,449

(25,463)

34,458

(34,698)







































Income per share from continuing operations

















Basic 0.00

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.00 Diluted 0.00

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.00 Income (loss) per share from discontinued operations

















Basic -

0.41

(0.14)

0.13

(0.17) Diluted -

0.41

(0.14)

0.13

(0.17)



























































Weighted average number of shares used in computing loss per share

















Basic 380,555,641

204,451,945

201,774,449

246,899,286

202,229,767 Diluted 380,579,653

204,451,945

201,844,449

246,905,289

202,403,904

























































































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2017

Sep 30, 2017

Dec 31, 2016

Dec 31, 2017

Dec 31, 2016 Net income (loss) 1,700

87,449

(25,463)

34,458

(34,698) Other comprehensive income (loss)

















Foreign exchange translation adjustment 1,275

(56,898)

233

(53,471)

(10,344) Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,275

(56,898)

233

(53,471)

(10,344)



















Comprehensive income (loss) 2,975

30,551

(25,230)

(19,013)

(45,042) Less:comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest -

-

-

-

- Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ReneSola 2,975

30,551

(25,230)

(19,013)

(45,042)

RENESOLA LTD Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (US dollar in thousands)

For the year ended December 31,

2017

2016







Net cash provided by operating activities 18,430

27,534







Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (156,354)

42,160







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 102,404

(62,374)







Effect of exchange rate changes 11,613

(8,029)







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (23,907)

(709) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year (includes 33,371 of cash in assets

of discontinued operations on December 31 2016) 37,336

38,045 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period/year 13,429

37,336

