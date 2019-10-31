ReneSola Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that its annual general meeting (the "AGM") will be held at the office of Kirkland & Ellis International LLP at 11th Floor, HSBC Building, Shanghai IFC, 8 Century Avenue, Pudong New District, Shanghai, China at 2:00 p.m. (Beijing time) on December 16, 2019.

Copies of the notice of the AGM, proxy form, poll card and annual report are available on ReneSola's investor relations website at http://ir.renesolapower.com.

AGM Resolutions

The following resolutions to be proposed at the AGM will require a simple majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present in person or by proxy:

As a resolution of shareholders, to receive, consider and approve the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 , together with the reports of the auditors thereon. As a resolution of shareholders, to re-elect Ms. Julia Xu as a director of the Company, who is retiring by rotation and offering herself for re-election in accordance with the Company's articles of association. As a resolution of shareholders, to confirm the appointment of Mr. Ke Chen as a director of the Company who was originally appointed as a director by the Board of Directors in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. As a resolution of shareholders, to confirm the appointment of Mr. Kaiheng Feng as a director of the Company who was originally appointed as a director by the Board of Directors in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. As a resolution of shareholders, to confirm the appointment of Ms. Xinhan Li as a director of the Company who was originally appointed as a director by the Board of Directors in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. As a resolution of shareholders, to confirm the appointment of Mr. Wenjun Li as a director of the Company who was originally appointed as a director by the Board of Directors in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.

About ReneSola

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.

