ReneSola Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Liang brings to ReneSola more than 18 years of experience developing, financing and managing projects with a focus on renewable energy, including solar, wind, hydro and other infrastructure sectors. He previously served in a senior leadership position at ReneSola from 2012 to 2013 prior to departing to pursue other professional leadership opportunities with several leading organizations within the renewable energy industry, including Gamesa Energy China, Hanergy and Dongxu Azure New Energy Corporation. Mr. Liang holds a master's degree in International Project Management from North China Hydro & Water Conservation College and a bachelor's degree in Hydroelectric Engineering from Tsinghua University.

Xianshou Li, ReneSola's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to have Mr. Liang back at the Company to lead the critical functional areas, including financing, financial operations and internal control. He brings solid financing capability and a keen strategic business mind to our leadership team. We expect that he will strengthen our finance and accounting operations and be instrumental in our efforts to improve ReneSola's operating performance. We are confident with his oversight of these key functional areas that ReneSola is positioned for continued success in the years to come."

About ReneSola

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer and operator. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

