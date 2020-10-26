ReneSola Power and Novergy to Form Joint Venture to Develop Solar Projects in the UK

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, and Novergy, a subsidy-free solar platform specialised in the origination, development, design, optimization, construction and commissioning of solar projects in the United Kingdom, today announced that they entered into a strategic partnership agreement to co-develop utility-scale projects in the UK.

As part of the agreement, ReneSola Power and Novergy will create a joint venture company. The JV expects to continue the development of the existing pipeline of 100MW, and intends to develop at least another 100 MW of utility-scale projects in the next couple of years.

Mr. Josef Kastner, CEO of ReneSola European Region, commented, "We are excited about this partnership, as it combines strengths and competitive advantages of both companies, and provides new opportunities to enable further expansion into the UK market. We expect the JV to benefit both companies by building a more robust utility project portfolio while leveraging our expertise in project development."

Mr. Yumin Liu, Chief Executive Officer of ReneSola Power, added, "Business momentum continues. This is the second joint venture we have announced in a month, and we look forward to working with our partners to expand our reach in Europe. We believe this once again represents an important step for us to grow our global pipeline in the next several quarters and beyond."

Mr. Florent Leblanc, Chief Executive Officer of Novergy, said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Renesola Power who is a long standing player in the solar sector and will enhance our financing and development capabilities in the UK. This agreement with Renesola Power is a testament to Novergy's track record and a significant step towards our mission to develop 1GW of solar projects in the UK over the next few years."

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

About Novergy

Novergy has one of the strongest track records in the UK Solar PV sector with direct involvement in over 1GW of large-scale solar projects and has for ambitions to play a leading role in the decabornisation of the UK electricity sector at no cost to the tax payer. Our mission is the origination, development, design, financing, construction and operation of new solar PV in the UK.

