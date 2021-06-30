ReneSola Power Awarded 33 MW of Solar Projects in Poland's Electricity Auction

STAMFORD, Conn., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated global solar project developer, today announced that it was awarded 29 solar utility projects with capacity of 1 MW for each and 1 larger-scale utility project with a capacity of 4 MW.

All of these 30 projects are under Poland's Contract for Difference (CFD) regime and eligible for a 15-year guaranteed tariff. Our winning bid price averaged approximately USD $58/MWh for the 4 MW project and USD$ 61/MWh for the 1MW projects. The projects are expected to be connected to the grid within the next two years.

The Energy Regulation Office in Poland held the country's latest round of solar power auction on June 8th and 11th, 2021.

Mr. Josef Kastner, CEO of ReneSola Power's European Region, commented, "We are excited to once again secure the utility projects in Poland. Importantly, our team continues to execute on our strategy, and this win is a testament to our expertise in delivering reliable, cost-competitive distributed power to serve the growing energy demand in the region."

Mr. Yumin Liu, Chief Executive Officer of ReneSola Power, added, "Poland remains a key market for us, and we again demonstrate our leading position in Poland and other European markets. Over the last several years, we have made solid progress in expanding our project portfolio in the country. We are proud of our team's execution, and we look forward to further supporting solar deployment in Poland and other European markets."

