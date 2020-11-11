ReneSola Power to Participate at the Benchmark Company Discovery Virtual One on One Investor Conference on November 18, 2020

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today that its management will participate in the Benchmark Company Discovery Virtual One on One Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The Company will host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Interested investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at The Benchmark Company.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

