ReneSola Power to Participate in the LD 500 Virtual Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today that management will present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the event. Please visit https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/ to register for the conference and request a meeting.

To access the live webcast of ReneSola Power's presentation, please visit https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36109. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available from the Event Calendar section of ReneSola Power's website following the event.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

