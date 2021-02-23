ReneSola Power to Present at Arctic Securities Solar Power Webinar

STAMFORD, CT, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that management will be presenting at the Arctic Securities Solar Power Webinar on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2:30 PM CET / 8:30 AM EST.

You may access the webcast of the presentation at the Investors section of ReneSola Power's website at https://ir.renesolapower.com.

Presentation materials for the webinar will be made available on the Investors section of ReneSola Power's website at https://ir.renesolapower.com.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

