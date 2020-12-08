ReneSola Power to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Stamford, CT, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that management will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 1:40 PM EST.

Interested parties can register to attend the conference at the following link: https://ve.mysequire.com/.

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.renesolapower.com

