ReneSola Power to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

STAMFORD, CT, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.

An on-demand corporate presentation will be accessible to conference attendees starting on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 am ET for 90 days after the event. A link to the live webcast as well as the replay of the webcast will be available at the "Investor Relations" section of the ReneSola Power website at http://ir.renesolapower.com or https://journey.ct.events/view/2cd2541a-dcfe-422e-9228-7f2ef1d254b4.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at H.C. Wainwright.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

