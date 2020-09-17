ReneSola Power to Present on the UBS Global Energy Transition Call Series

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced that management will present to investors during the UBS Global Energy Transition Call Series today (Thursday, September 17, 2020) at 11:00am EDT.

In the hour-long session with investors, ReneSola Power's management team will discuss the key trends and opportunities in the U.S. community solar market.

To listen to this presentation and participate in the question and answer session, please register online at https://bit.ly/3jABoeA.

The presentation details are as follows:

Event: UBS Global Energy Transition Call Series

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020

Presentation Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

Registration: https://bit.ly/3jABoeA

Today's call is part of a series of calls that UBS is hosting with energy experts and emerging energy companies that have innovative and potentially disruptive business models that will benefit from the ongoing energy transition across the globe.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

