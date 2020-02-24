ReneSola Power to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on March 13, 2020

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 before the U.S. stock market open on Friday, March 13, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. China Standard Time) the same day.

What: ReneSola Ltd Fourth Quarter and Full Year (ended December 31, 2019) Earnings Call

When: 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, March 13, 2020

Webcast: http://ir.renesolapower.com/webcasts-presentations

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 8467105 to join the call.



Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (845) 675-0437 +1 (866) 519-4004 Hong Kong +852 30186771 +852 8009-06601 Mainland China +86 (800) 819-0121 +86 (400) 620-8038

Other International +65 6713-5090



A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until March 21, 2020. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 8467105.



Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696 Hong Kong +852 3051-2780 +852 8009-63117 Mainland China +86 (800) 870-0206 +86 (400) 602-2065

Other International +61 (2) 8199-0299



A webcast of the conference call will be available on the ReneSola Power website at http://ir.renesolapower.com.

About ReneSola Power

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola Power is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

