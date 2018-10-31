ReneSola Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Solar Projects in Poland

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that it entered into a letter of intent (LOI) to sell its 55MW solar projects in Poland to Chroma Impact Investment (Chroma, please visit www.chroma.eu), a global investor in renewable energy, focusing on large-scale solar, B2B and storage projects.

Pursuant to the LOI, Chroma will acquire ReneSola's 55 MW of solar projects in Poland, each with a capacity of 1 MW. All of these projects will sell power under Poland's Contract for Difference (CFD) regime and are eligible for a 15-year guaranteed tariff. Among the 55MW of projects, 14MW have been connected. The rest of the projects are under construction and are expected to be fully operational by the first half of 2019.

Xianshou Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ReneSola, commented: "This LOI demonstrates our ability to develop and monetize solar projects across different geographies. Poland is a key market for us, and ReneSola is one of the largest project developers in the region. Upon completing this transaction, we will show our ability to unlock value in our projects at various points along the development cycle. We expect Poland to be a growth market in the years ahead, and we look forward to further supporting solar deployment in the region."

About ReneSola

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

