ReneSola to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on April 25, 2018

SHANGHAI, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer and operator, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017 before the U.S. market open on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. China Time) the same day.
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
Phone Number
Toll-Free Number
United States
+1 8456750437
+1 8665194004
Hong Kong
+852 30186771
+852 800906601
Mainland China
+86 8008190121
+86 4006208038
Other International
+65 67135090
Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call. The passcode is 7074737.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until May 3, 2018. To access the replay, please again reference the conference passcode 7074737.
Phone Number
Toll-Free Number
United States
+1 6462543697
+1 8554525696
Hong Kong
+852 30512780
+852 800963117
Mainland China
+86 8008700206
+86 4006022065
Other International
+61 281990299
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of ReneSola's website at http://www.renesolapower.com.
For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.
About ReneSola
Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer and operator. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
ReneSola Ltd
Mr. Johnny Pan
+86 (21) 6280-9180 x131
ir@renesolapower.com
The Blueshirt Group Asia
Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
gary@blueshirtgroup.com
In the United States:
The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Ralph Fong
+1 (415) 489-2195
ralph@blueshirtgroup.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renesola-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-financial-results-on-april-25-2018-300630144.html
SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.
