ReneSola to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on June 27, 2019

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 before the U.S. stock market open on Thursday, June 27, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. China Standard Time) the same day.

What: ReneSola Ltd First Quarter (ended March 31, 2019) Earnings Call When: 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 27, 2019 Webcast: http://ir.renesolapower.com/webcasts-presentations

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 5392109 to join the call.



Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (845) 675-0437 +1 (866) 519-4004 Hong Kong +852 30186771 +852 (800) 906601 China +86 (800) 819-0121 +86 (400) 620-8038

Other International +65 6713-5090



A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until July 5, 2019. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 5392109.



Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696 Hong Kong +852 3051-2780 +852 (800) 963117 Mainland China +86 (800) 870-0206 +86 (400) 602-2065

Other International +61 (2) 8199-0299



A webcast of the conference call will be available on the ReneSola website at http://ir.renesolapower.com.

About ReneSola

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

ReneSola Ltd

Ms. Ella Li

+86 (21) 6280-9910 x206

ir@renesolapower.com

The Blueshirt Group Asia

Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA

+86 (138) 1079-1480

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Ralph Fong

+1 (415) 489-2195

ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.

Related Links

http://ir.renesolapower.com

