ReneSola to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on September 16, 2019

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the U.S. stock market open on Monday, September 16, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. China Standard Time) the same day.

What: ReneSola Ltd Second Quarter (ended June 30, 2019) Earnings Call



When: 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, September 16, 2019



Webcast: http://ir.renesolapower.com/webcasts-presentations

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 6693127 to join the call.



Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (845) 675-0437 +1 (866) 519-4004 Hong Kong +852 30186771 +852 8009-06601 Mainland China +86 (800) 819-0121 +86 (400) 620-8038

Other International +65 6713-5090



A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until September 24, 2019. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 6693127.



Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696 Hong Kong +852 3051-2780 +852 8009-63117 Mainland China +86 (800) 870-0206 +86 (400) 602-2065

Other International +61 (2) 8199-0299



A webcast of the conference call will be available on the ReneSola website at http://ir.renesolapower.com.

About ReneSola

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

