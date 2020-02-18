ReNeuron Announces Publication of Positive Phase 2a Stroke Clinical Data

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, is pleased to announce the publication in a peer reviewed journal of positive clinical data from the PISCES II Phase 2a clinical trial of its CTX stem cell therapy candidate for disability resulting from stroke. The article, titled "Intracerebral implantation of human neural stem cells and motor recovery after stroke: multicentre prospective single-arm study (PISCES-2)," was published online in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry. Data from the study were originally presented by Professor Keith Muir at the American Heart Association International Stroke Conference 2018 (ISC 2018) in January 2018, having been announced by the Company in October 2017.

"We are delighted to see the positive results of the PISCES II clinical trial of our CTX cell therapy candidate for stroke disability published in this highly regarded peer-reviewed journal," commented Olav Hellebø, Chief Executive Officer of ReNeuron.

PISCES II was a single arm, open-label study in patients living with significant disability resulting from ischaemic stroke. A total of 23 stable stroke patients with moderate to severe disability were treated with a single dose of 20 million CTX cells a median of seven months post-stroke. Clinically meaningful improvements in disability scales were measured out to 12 months post-implantation.

The greatest improvements on the Modified Rankin Scale (mRS), a measure of disability and dependence, were seen in a pre-specified group of fourteen subjects with residual movement of the affected arm (NIHSS Upper Limb <4). Of these patients, 38.5% were responders (at least a one-point improvement on mRS) at six months post treatment and 50% were responders at twelve months post treatment on this measure. A one-point improvement in mRS is proven to be clinically meaningful for patients, both in terms of quality of life and healthcare resources needed to care for them. For example, improving from mRS 3 to 2 means that a person with a stroke regains their ability to live independently; perhaps returning home from a care facility, or enabling a spouse or carer to return to work.

The ongoing PISCES III study is a larger, randomised, placebo controlled clinical trial designed to show a significant difference in the proportion of patients with at least a one-point improvement on mRS in a group receiving CTX stem cells compared to a group receiving a sham-surgery procedure.

The full publication can be accessed here.

About ReNeuron

ReNeuron is a global leader in cell-based therapeutics, harnessing its unique stem cell technologies to develop 'off the shelf' stem cell treatments, without the need for immunosuppressive drugs. The Company's lead clinical-stage candidates are in development for the blindness-causing disease, retinitis pigmentosa, and for disability as a result of stroke. ReNeuron is also advancing its proprietary exosome technology platform as a potential delivery system for drugs that would otherwise be unable to reach their site of action. ReNeuron's shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol RENE.L. For further information visit www.reneuron.com.

Contacts:





ReNeuron +44 (0) 20 3819 8400 Olav Hellebø, Chief Executive Officer Michael Hunt, Chief Financial Officer

Buchanan (UK Media/Investor Relations) +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Mark Court, Tilly Abraham

Argot Partners (US Media/Investor Relations) +1 212 600 1902 Claudia Styslinger, David Rosen





Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (NOMAD and Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Jonathan Senior, Stewart Wallace, Ben Maddison





N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 Aubrey Powell, James Moat, Tom Salvesen



SOURCE ReNeuron Group plc

Related Links

http://www.reneuron.com

