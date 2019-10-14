ReNeuron Presents Positive Clinical Data at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, is pleased to announce that positive efficacy data were presented during the weekend at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO) in San Francisco from the Company's Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its hRPC stem cell therapy in retinitis pigmentosa (RP). Top-line data from this presentation were announced by the Company on October 2, 2019.

A copy of the presentation, by Pravin Dugel M.D., an investigator in the ongoing RP study, is available on the Company's website via the following link:

http://www.reneuron.com/investors/presentations/

In the presentation given on Saturday, October 12, 2019, Dr. Dugel discussed the strong individual improvements in vision seen in the clinical trial and welcomed hRPC as a promising new potential therapy for patients with RP.

"We're excited by the progress of ReNeuron's hRPC therapy. From the Foundation's perspective, any gain in vision, or even stabilisation, is a major step forward for patients with RP as currently it is a condition where progressive loss of vision leads to blindness," commented Benjamin R. Yerxa PhD, Chief Executive Officer of the US-based non-profit organisation Foundation Fighting Blindness.

Dr. Dugel's presentation reiterated that follow-up visual acuity data from the patients treated in the Phase 2a segment of the study continue to show the hRPC therapy's ability to deliver clinically meaningful signals of efficacy.

From a safety perspective, according to Dr. Dugel, the clinical trial data continue to show a good overall safety profile for the hRPC therapy, with no immune or cell-related adverse events reported. The isolated episodes of surgically related adverse events are consistent with those expected for sub-retinal injection procedures, some of which may be mitigated in the future with technique refinements and injection site selection.

The ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial is an open-label study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of ReNeuron's hRPC stem cell therapy candidate in patients with advanced RP. To date, 22 patients have been treated in the study, consisting of 12 patients in the Phase 1 segment of the study and 10 patients in the Phase 2a segment of the study. Eight out of the 10 Phase 2a patients treated have reached at least the one month follow up time point.

The Company will continue to generate further longer-term follow up data from the ongoing Phase 1/2a study. In parallel, the Company will consult with its advisers and regulatory authorities in Europe and the U.S. in order to design and agree on the future clinical development program for its hRPC cell therapy candidate for the treatment of RP.

ReNeuron's RP program has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in both Europe and the U.S., as well as Fast Track designation from the FDA.

Contacts: ReNeuron +44 (0) 20 3819 8400 Olav Hellebø, Chief Executive Officer Michael Hunt, Chief Financial Officer

Buchanan (UK Media/Investor Relations) +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Mark Court, Sophie Wills, Tilly Abraham

Argot Partners (US Media/Investor Relations) Claudia Styslinger, David Rosen +1 212 600 1902



Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Jonathan Senior, Stewart Wallace, Ben Maddison +44 (0) 20 7710 7600



N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) Aubrey Powell, James Moat, Mia Gardner +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

About ReNeuron

ReNeuron is a global leader in cell-based therapeutics, harnessing its unique stem cell technologies to develop 'off the shelf' stem cell treatments, without the need for immunosuppressive drugs. The Company's lead clinical-stage candidates are in development for the blindness-causing disease, retinitis pigmentosa, and for disability as a result of stroke. ReNeuron is also advancing its proprietary exosome technology platform as a potential delivery system for drugs that would otherwise be unable to reach their site of action. ReNeuron's shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol RENE.L. For further information visit www.reneuron.com.

SOURCE ReNeuron Group plc

Related Links

http://www.reneuron.com

