The new weight loss bariatric surgery calculator helps patients determine how much weight patients are likely to lose with bariatric surgery, providing a clear look into what the benefits of weight loss surgery may be for them.

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weight loss surgery can help people lose excessive weight for 12 to 18 months and maintain that weight loss on an ongoing basis. Though the amount of weight a person loses will vary based on factors such as their eating habits and metabolism, the new Bariatric Surgery Weight Loss Calculator from Renew Bariatrics makes it possible to get an idea of what patients could lose before going forward.

Renew Bariatrics launches new calculator to estimate weight loss after bariatric surgery

The tool takes into account the specific types of weight loss surgery a person plans to have, providing another opportunity for comparing one option to the next. This includes procedures such as gastric bypass, gastric balloon, and gastric sleeve, the most common types of bariatric surgery used today. It is also intuitive enough to take into consideration factors such as a person's weight, height, and gender, all of which can play a role in the outcome of any procedure.

The Bariatric Surgery Weight Loss Calculator is significantly different from the traditional BMI calculator. A BMI calculator provides insight into the amount of excessive body fat present, but it does not provide any significant insight into how to reduce that weight or what bariatric surgery can offer. This new weight loss calculator for after bariatric surgery aims to educate patients on the benefits they could see after having the procedure.

Using the weight loss estimator calculator from Renew Bariatrics enables people to gain insight into how well bariatric surgery can help them. It can provide an estimated weight loss while also serving as a tool to compare several different procedure options and the impact each one will have.

As an educational tool and motivational resource, this bariatric weight loss calculator provides an opportunity to fully educate patients considering this life-changing procedure.

About Renew Bariatrics

Renew Bariatrics, a team of highly qualified, internationally recognized bariatric surgeons, provides hands-on support and guidance for clients considering weight loss surgery. The company offers weight loss surgery in Mexico, offering the most advanced and effective weight loss surgeries available today. Highly qualified, accredited, and with over 8,000 success stories, Renew Bariatrics is a reliable choice for anyone considering weight loss surgery with 50 years of experience and results. www.renewbariatrics.com

