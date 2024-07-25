Renew Biotechnologies Welcomes Steven Abbott as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Wasatch BioLabs' Transition to Commercial Operations

HEBER CITY, Utah, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Biotechnologies , a leading biotech company dedicated to pioneering NGS-based diagnostic solutions, appoints Steven Abbott as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Abbott brings extensive experience in genomics and biotechnology operations to lead Wasatch BioLabs , a core Renew Biotechnologies subsidiary, from its current research and development phase into full-scale commercial operations.

"We are excited to have Steven Abbott join our executive team at this pivotal point in our development," said Chad Pollard, Co-Founder and CEO of Renew Biotechnologies. "We are building a 20,000 sqft high-throughput clinical laboratory at Wasatch Biolabs to transition to full-scale clinical services. Steven's molecular diagnostics expertise and operational experience will be crucial in this shift. We are confident his leadership will drive the successful development and launch of our innovative sequencing-based diagnostic tools."

Wasatch Biolabs' proprietary nanopore-based sequencing technologies are designed to serve researchers, clinical service providers, and biotech companies, including other Renew portfolio companies . These companies operate across diverse therapeutic areas such as neurodegenerative disease and women's health.

"I am pleased to join Renew Biotechnologies to advance Wasatch Biolabs and other portfolio companies," commented Mr. Abbott. "The unique capabilities of Wasatch Biolabs' novel sequencing technologies present an incredible opportunity to enhance diagnostics across multiple fields. I look forward to working with the Renew team to bring these innovative solutions to market and make real impacts on patient care."

A Proven Leader in Biotechnology and Genomic Operations

Steven Abbott's career spans over 15 years in the biotechnology and life sciences industries. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Lab Operations at Flagship Biosciences, Inc., where he significantly enhanced lab productivity and operational efficiency. Prior, Mr. Abbott held leadership positions at Q² Solutions, including Director of Genomics Business Development and Director of Global Genomics Lab Operations, where he oversaw global NGS operations and expanded capabilities into new markets.

At Renew Biotechnologies, Steven Abbott will be pivotal in transitioning Wasatch BioLabs into a fully operational high-throughput commercial lab. His extensive experience in lab operations, business development, and strategic planning will drive this initiative forward. Under Mr. Abbott's leadership, Wasatch Biolabs is poised to make significant strides in commercializing innovative diagnostic technologies.

Through collaboration with healthcare and industry leaders, Renew Biotechnologies aims to equip researchers and providers with genomic and epigenomic tools that enhance decision-making and deliver breakthroughs that improve patient outcomes and transform healthcare. Steven Abbott will be an impactful leader, ensuring that Renew Biotechnologies and its subsidiaries continue leading the way in clinical diagnostics.

About Renew Biotechnologies

Renew Biotechnologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing clinical diagnostics by developing and launching a series of specialized biotechnology companies. By collaborating with healthcare and industry leaders, Renew Biotechnologies aims to equip researchers and providers with genomic and epigenomic tools that enhance decision-making and improve patient outcomes. Each subsidiary is dedicated to transforming healthcare, one breakthrough at a time.

