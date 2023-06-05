Renew Democracy Initiative Proposes Legal Means to Deploy Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine's Benefit

Renew Democracy Initiative

05 Jun, 2023, 08:08 ET

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Renew Democracy Initiative announces its plan to commission a comprehensive study of the legal foundations for seizing frozen Russian assets and transferring them to Ukraine. The Making Putin Pay initiative aims to rectify the destruction caused by unlawful Russian aggression and expedite Ukraine's reconstruction.

RDI is engaging the law firm of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, where constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe will lead a team of partners and associates to analyze all legal and geopolitical obstacles to assisting Ukraine with frozen Russian state assets. Under Professor Tribe's supervision, and in cooperation with outside experts, Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP will produce an authoritative report that explores the means of seizing and transferring Russian sovereign assets within the bounds of domestic and international law. The report's focus will be on the approximately $300 billion in Russian central bank revenues that have already been frozen by the United States and its G7 allies.

"It is imperative that we go beyond merely freezing assets and actively channel these funds towards supporting and rebuilding the Ukrainian state and economy," states Uriel Epshtein, RDI Executive Director.

The report, to be ready for public dissemination by September 1, 2023, will serve as a foundational resource in discussions with the U.S. government and allied nations. It will be shared with governmental and non-governmental organizations and with leading news outlets to raise awareness of the legal possibilities available.

"We are confident that this report can play a significant role in enabling allied nations to reclaim Russian assets and redirect them to benefit those whom Russia has sought to eliminate," adds Epshtein.

About the Renew Democracy Initiative: The Renew Democracy Initiative (RDI) is a 501(c)(3) non-partisan idea advocacy organization committed to defending democracy in the Free World, combatting authoritarianism abroad, and highlighting how they intersect. The organization unites Americans across the political spectrum in defense of democratic ideals.

About Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP: Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP is a law firm committed to providing the highest level of client service, advocacy, and advice from a modern and progressive firm with timeless values.

For further information regarding the Renew Democracy Initiative and its efforts to rebuild Ukraine through the utilization of frozen Russian assets, please email [email protected].

Media Contact:
Caitlin Forrest
1 646-437-6302
[email protected]

