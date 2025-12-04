Renew Democracy Initiative To Host Frontlines of Freedom Conference

Global Dissident Voices Gather in America's Capital to Strengthen a Culture of Freedom

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Renew Democracy Initiative (RDI) will host its annual Frontlines of Freedom Conference (FOFCON) from December 8-10, 2025 at the Royal Sonesta Capitol Hill, assembling one of the most diverse coalitions of political dissidents, policymakers, and civic leaders dedicated to defending democratic values and confronting the rise of foreign authoritarian influence in America.

FOFCON focuses on strengthening the culture of freedom at home and uplifting the experiences of those who have resisted repression abroad. RDI's network includes more than 100 political dissidents from over 40 authoritarian countries, alongside leading voices in government, academia, business, media, and national security. Dissidents — those who have risked their lives for some semblance of freedom in their home countries — are uniquely positioned to break through people's partisan echo chambers and convey a positive message about the inspirational qualities of America's republic and how to combat the threats it faces.

"The Frontlines of Freedom Conference represents the best of what RDI strives to do every day: bring together courageous dissidents, public servants, business leaders, and everyday citizens who refuse to take freedom for granted," said Uriel Epshtein, CEO of Renew Democracy Initiative. "These voices, many of whom risk everything, offer perspectives we cannot afford to ignore. Their stories ground us, challenge us, and ultimately guide us toward the solutions free societies need to endure."

The prominent Putin opponent, chess Grandmaster, and Chairman of RDI, Garry Kasparov, added, "Our goal is nothing less than to reawaken the survival instinct of free societies."

The Conference will feature a wide range of high-impact conversations, including:

"The Power of Storytelling," a hands-on session with Tony Award-winner Ari'el Stachel and TikTok journalist Aaron Parnas.

Attendees will also hear from courageous dissidents, prominent policymakers, and national security leaders during keynote remarks and a Congressional briefing on combating authoritarian influence. For complete conference details and registration information, please visit https://rdi.org/2025-frontlines-of-freedom-conference/ .

About The Renew Democracy Initiative:

The Renew Democracy Initiative (RDI) is the intellectual home of the global pro-freedom movement and the publisher of The Next Move. RDI reawakens the survival instinct of democracies around the world. It disrupts partisan echo chambers and shifts the discourse away from the extremes by amplifying unique messengers, such as political dissidents and military leaders. By forging and leveraging these unexpected partnerships, RDI cultivates a shared belief in liberal democracy. Learn more at thenextmove.org and rdi.org .

