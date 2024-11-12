Renew Dental Implant Centers Expands Its Transformative Affiliate Program and Offerings Through Strategic Partnerships with AvaDent and Zest Dental Solutions

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Dental Implant Centers is excited to announce the transformation of its business model into the Renew Affiliate Program, a revolutionary initiative that acquires, converts, and finances full-arch patients for implant practices through local and national advertising. Renew has formed strategic partnerships with AvaDent Digital Dental Solutions and Zest Dental Solutions to introduce advanced prosthetic configurations that redefine patient options for affordable full-arch restorations.

Through this collaboration, Renew affiliate offices can now offer Zest's industry-leading LOCATOR FIXED® system combined with AvaDent's AvaMax™ Hybrid Prosthetics. This combination provides patients with more affordable, durable options for their dental restorations, allowing them to select from multiple prosthetic configurations that cost significantly less than traditional fixed implant solutions. This affordability aligns with Renew's mission to make life-changing dental care accessible to a broader population.

"Our partnerships with AvaDent and Zest Dental Solutions exemplify our commitment to innovation and patient-centered care," said Dr. Don Miloni, Founder and Chairman of Renew Dental Implant Centers. "By providing diverse prosthetic options at more accessible price points, we are able to help more patients regain their confidence and improve their quality of life."

Renew's Affiliate Program provides dental practices with a powerful direct-to-consumer sales and marketing system, plus exclusive financing for patients with credit scores as low as 550—broadening access to implants and boosting practice revenue. Renew handles nationwide advertising through TV, digital, and social media to drive patient interest, allowing affiliates to focus on care while we manage operations, sales, marketing, and financing. As we expand across the U.S., our program offers a risk-free model for affiliates to grow without the usual financial burden of patient acquisition.

For more information about the Renew Affiliate Program, visit renewdentists.com or for patient information, visit renewsmiles.com .

About Renew:

Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, Renew was created by Dr. Don Miloni, a dental industry veteran with more than four decades of experience, and a founder of ClearChoice. Renew provides patients who have unstable dentures, or those suffering with missing and failing teeth, an advanced, digital full mouth restorative treatment at an affordable cost. The Renew solution is offered through dental centers across the nation and provides patients with a renewed sense of wellbeing, a renewed outlook on life, and a renewed sense of confidence. For more information, please visit renewsmiles.com .

About AvaDent:

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AvaDent leads removable digital dentistry in the USA and Europe, serving over 400,000 patients. Its patented monolithic digital dentures are crafted in state-of-the-art facilities in Arizona and the Netherlands using 3D laser scanning, 3D printing, and advanced milling. These dentures are up to 8X stronger than conventional ones, bacteria-resistant, repairable, and more hygienic. AvaDent is committed to enhancing dental outcomes with a focus on fit, function, and aesthetics—all in just two appointments.

About Zest:

Zest Dental Solutions is a global leader of diversified dental solutions for a continuum of patient care from the preservation of natural teeth to the treatment of total edentulism. The company's product offering consists of a range of solutions including the LOCATOR® Family of Attachment Systems, LOCATOR Implant Systems, Consumables and Dental Equipment, with global distribution through Implant Companies, dealer/distributor networks, as well as a domestic retail sales operation. Zest Dental Solutions is headquartered in Carlsbad, California with operations in Anaheim and Escondido, California and a global education center in Las Vegas, NV. Zest Dental Solutions is a portfolio company of BC Partners, a leading private equity firm. For more information, please visit www.Zestdent.com .

